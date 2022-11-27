Published November 27, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are working on a deal with Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz, according to a Sunday report from On3 and a Sunday tweet from Athletic reporter Jeff Schultz.

Willie Fritz earned a 41-45 record with Tulane in seven seasons with the football program, most recently climbing up to 18th in the Associated Press polls and building up a 10-2 record after breaking the Cincinnati Bearcats’ home streak in a 27-24 win in Nippert Stadium. Fritz led the Green Wave to three straight bowl appearances, including two wins, from 2018-20, most recently falling in a 38-27 Nevada Wolf Pack victory in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Willie Fritz spent 30 years as a collegiate head coach and 26 as a head coach in Division 1 or Division 2 before potentially heading to Georgia Tech. Fritz first started his coaching career in 1982, where he worked as a graduate assistant for his alma mater in the Pittsburg State Gorillas. He took his first head coaching job at Blinn College in 1993 and has never been an assistant coach since. His longest tenure was at Central Missouri from 1997-2009, where he earned a spot in the school’s hall of fame after compiling a record of 97-47 with the Mules to become the winningest coach in university history.

Georgia Tech has not posted a winning football season since 2018, where it earned seven wins before a 31-10 victory from the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Quick Lane Bowl led to the eventual firing of head coach Paul Johnson. The Yellow Jackets cycled through a roller coaster of winning and losing seasons under Johnson, going as high as 11-3 in 2009 and 2014 and as low as 3-9 in 2015. An unstable four seasons from head coach former Temple head coach Geoff Collins led to his eventual release and the promotion of associate head coach and offensive line coach Brent Key to the interim spot in late September.