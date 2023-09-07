Kevin Costner breaks his silence on what will be the reality of his involvement in “Yellowstone” moving forward. According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Costner has “concluded his work” on the Western drama. The legal documents were related to his child support battle with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. This news is a bummer for Costner fans as they were looking forward for him to return as John Dutton in the final episodes. The last season of the show was left on a cliffhanger so it will be interesting to see when the show returns how they will tackle Costner's character.

Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May. Since then, the divorce has been an uphill battle as the former couple finally got some closure with the custody agreement for their three children. Costner and Baumgartner share sons Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. During the custody hearing, Costner was ordered to pay Baumgartner $63,209 a month in child support. He originally petitioned to pay $51,900 per month but it was shut down. Baumgartner was temporarily given $129,000 per month in child support. In court, she asked to recieve $175,000 per month from her original $248,000 per month she originally requested.

Baumgartner asked for nearly $200,000 in court after wanting to have their children have the same lifestyle like flying private, when they are in her care.

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote in legal documents obtained by US Weekly. “In this case, the guideline child support requested by Christine of $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

“I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce,” Baumgartner said when she took the stand.

After it was announced that Costner and Baumgartner were separating, the actor's team put out a statement.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” read the May statement issued by his rep. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

There is not an official release date for “Yellowstone” at this time. The first part of Season 5 ended on Jan. 1, 2023.