CBS is all-in on its broadcast re-airings of the hit Paramount Network and Paramount+ streaming Western juggernaut that is Yellowstone.

Fans of Yellowstone might be on the edge of their seats waiting for Paramount to release Season 5 Part 2 of the hit sprawling Western epic series on the Paramount Network and Paramount+, but since it won't be airing until November 2024, perhaps they'd consider rewatching the show from the beginning on CBS broadcast television.

Not that Yellowstone was hurting for viewers in the first place, but ever since it began re-airing episodes on CBS Sunday nights starting in September 2023 with the first season of the series, ratings have soared even higher and the show has tapped into a whole new fanbase.

The series premiere drew in 6.6 million viewers, while the show has averaged 5.49 million viewers per episode since. Those are impressive broadcast network numbers in and of themselves but it's highly likely that viewership will continue to grow as the CBS re-airs get deeper into the series.

Yellowstone season three began airing on CBS on Sunday night. The network is doing its best to make the show as binge-worthy as possible by airing three episodes back-to-back-to-back. The season three premiere episode “You’re the Indian Now” aired at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second episode of the season “Freight Trains and Monsters” at 9 p.m. ET and then the thrid episode “An Acceptable Surrender” at 10 p.m. ET.

Plus, with CBS Sports NFL playoffs coverage drawing large viewership and advertising Yellowstone plentifully over the weekend, there's plenty of reason to think the continued coverage of the Western saga will be a slam dunk, grand slam, home run, touchdown and numerous other mixed sport metaphors for the network combined!