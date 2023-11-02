Details about Yellowstone's finale are being disclosed as the future with star Kevin Costner is also revealed.

Yellowstone's final chapter has some new details revealed.

It will premiere on Paramount Network in November 2024, according to Deadline. Also, the previously announced spinoff series is expected to continue with the title format of prequels, getting a 2024 working title, as Paramount has full confidence in their decade title's idea.

Yellowstone is the most-watched series on linear television. It was originally supposed to end with Season 5 Part 2, followed by the contemporary spinoff. However, due to the strikes, the launches have been pushed to next year.

Kevin Costner's future in Yellowstone

Kevin Costner's future on the show has been questionable after some disputes. However, it's possible that he'll be in Yellowstone's final episodes.

As for the prequels 1944 and 2024, they follow the previous prequels 1883 and 1923.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions — and, we're just getting started,” Chris McCarthy, the President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said.

The Yellowstone franchise will continue with the Dutton family dynasty, consisting of the past and present. New locations and characters will surface, along with some crossover characters.

“The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios, and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere,” David Glasser, the CEO of 101 Studios, said.

Currently, reruns of Yellowstone are airing on CBS. They're experiencing good ratings.