As they say — all good things must come to an end. It appears that Kevin Costner‘s future on the hit show Yellowstone is no exception.

It was revealed by Entertainment Tonight that Costner is leaving Yellowstone after five seasons on the show. Costner plays the lead role of John Dutton III — the owner of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

The reason for Costner’s departure seems to be drama between him and one of the series’ co-creators, Taylor Sheridan. Supposedly, there was tension due to Costner’s commitments outside of the filming schedule for Yellowstone. ET’s report also indicated that there’s no update on when the cast and crew will return to Montana (where the show is filmed) to finish the remaining episodes of the fifth season. This also comes soon after some of the cast and crew no-showed a panel appearance at PaleyFest.

Kevin Costner is a legend of the business, adding a Golden Globe award for his performance in Yellowstone, dating back to the days of The Untouchables. He even made his way into the then-DCEU as Clark Kent’s dad, Jonathan Kent. While he’s been in some films like The Art of Racing Rain in recent years, Yellowstone has been the constant.

In Yellowstone, Costner co-stars alongside Luke Grimes; Kelly Reilly; Wes Bentley; and Cole Hauser. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The fifth season was split into two parts — the first part, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on November 13, 2022, on the Paramount Network. The second half will be filmed and premiere whenever Costner and Sheridan can reconcile.

The first half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is available on Paramount+ now.