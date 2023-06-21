Showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, got candid in a conversation about hit TV show Yellowstone. In a long winded conversation, Sheridan opened up about the purpose of the show, and how it will ultimately end, per The Hollywood Reporter. How the show will end has come into question since Kevin Costner's exit.

Taylor Sheridan wrote Yellowstone as a mission to save ranches in real life. The show at its core is about a dying way of life; “the clash between traditions that respect the land and the unstoppable intrusion of modernity.” Sheridan wanted to show a world worth protecting.

“I thought I had tricked people by showing a world worth protecting,” he said. “But when the show is over, that notion will go away and there will be a new shiny penny everyone watches. So I felt like I didn’t accomplish anything — which, for me, is really important. Sicario is entertaining, but it’s about something: the jumbled mess at the border.”

As for the ordeal with Kevin Costner, Sheridan said he was disappointed. “I’m disappointed,” Sheridan said. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

The showrunner hinted that John Dutton's character was never going to be around til the end of the show anyway, and that the conclusion of the series is largely unchanged from his original script. So for Dutton's role, he will be “taken to the train station.”

Although Paramount announced Yellowstone will air new episode in November, with the writer's strike, it's unlikely. Sheridan said he was also totally on board with the strike, pausing writing to support the WGA. However, he also shared some exciting news — there might be more than six episodes as previously reported.

“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” Sheridan said. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”