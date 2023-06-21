Yellowstone is drawing to a close. With the final season coming nearer and nearer, show runner Taylor Sheridan opened up about Kevin Costner's exit from the show and how the script has changed since his departure, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m disappointed,” Taylor Sheridan said. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

There has been discussion about having Kevin Costner finish filming a few scenes to help conclude his story in the show, but the scripts aren't complete. And Costner really wants to pursue his passion project.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone,” Sheridan said. “I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered,” Sheridan continued. “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

Although, it seems that John Dutton was never going to be there for the end of the show anyway. Sheridan hinted that Yellowstone is largely unchanged from the original script. Likely, Dutton will be “taken to the train station.”