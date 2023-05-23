Ben Roethlisberger recently admitted that he initially was not rooting for Kenny Pickett’s success initially with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Michael Robinson of NFL Network had an interesting take on the situation, saying it is not cool for Roethlisberger to do that.

“He’s a hall of fame quarterback, Big Ben man, that’s whack, bro,” Michael Robinson said on NFL Network. “I mean I know it’s human, I get it, but that’s one of those things where you’re like ‘okay, I’m thinking like that, but I don’t actually, those words don’t actually find their way to come out of my mouth and say it’ at the end of the day, because you don’t do that to a young quarterback. Ben wouldn’t want anybody to do that to him when he was that guy.”

Michael Robinson is a former NFL player who was on the Seattle Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl in 2013. He is not the only former player who spoke about Ben Roethlisberger’s admission regarding Kenny Pickett.

Pat McAfee spoke about Roethlisberger’s admission on his show, and he has the complete opposite take, saying that it is cool and human that Roethlisberger felt that way. Obviously, Robinson feels differently, saying that even though it is human for Roethlisberger to feel that way, it is not something that he should say out loud publicly.

Luckily, it seems that Roethlisberger and Pickett have a good relationship now, and Roethlisberger is rooting for Pickett to succeed as the future of the Steelers at quarterback.