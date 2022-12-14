By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.

Micah Parsons is definitely a major reason why the Cowboys are where they are a legitimate threat to the rest of the league. As underscored by Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller in a recent episode of The Voncast, just the presence alone of Parsons greatly improves the floor and ceiling of the Cowboys’ defense.

Miller also hilariously says that can see the Cowboys handing Parsons a massive deal in the future (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

“You changed (the Cowboys’) whole defense, just one drop of Micah Parsons and it goes crazy, like one of the best defenses in the league. When it’s time to pay you … you might get your own team. You’ll be playing for the Arlington Micah Parsons.”

Parsons is an ultra-disruptive force on defense. He’s already got 12 sacks in 2022 which is tied for third-most in the entire NFL so far this season. With Parsons on the team, the Cowboys have become a top-five defensive team, allowing just 17.6 points and 310.9 total yards per game — third and fifth overall, respectively. The Cowboys are also No. 1 in the league with a 10.48 percent defensive sack rate.

Parsons signed a four-year deal with the Cowboys worth just $17 million back in 2021 which comes with a fifth-year option.