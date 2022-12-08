By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While it remains to be seen where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign, it’s safe to say Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is satisfied with their recruitment efforts for the wideout.

To recall during OBJ’s Monday visit to Dallas, Parsons and Trevon Diggs brought him to the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. During the contest, fans showed Bekcham some love and chanted “OBJ” during the closing minutes.

Even Mavs star Luka Doncic tried to help in the recruitment of the Super Bowl-winning wideout.

Parsons expressed his belief that they have done everything they can to convince Parsons to join the Cowboys. Now, it’s up to him what he wants to do.

“Obviously, he knew we wanted him. We just wanted to make him feel at home. There’s only so much you can say to a guy that he doesn’t know. This ain’t college. I’m not going to feed him, ‘You’re going to get the best education.’ I’m pretty sure he knows who he’s got here. It’s more we wanted to make him feel at home. The Dallas fans made him do that,” Parsons said, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Odell Beckham Jr. left Dallas without signing a deal, and it is still unknown if any team is leading to sign him. The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are also interested in him.

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys have been rumored to have some concerns about Beckham’s health as well, and they aren’t sure if they want to sign the wideout as well. But team owner Jerry Jones did say that the team is “working” towards signing the 30-year-old.

For now, Cowboys fans will have to be patient while waiting for what the team will do and what OBJ will decide on.