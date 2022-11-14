Published November 14, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid came out with an other-worldly performance on Sunday night as he exploded for a career-high 59 points in a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz. After the game, Embiid shared an epic on-court moment with teammate Tyrese Maxey — and it’s one that Sixers fans will love to see.

As Embiid was doing his post-game interview, Maxey decided to jump on his teammates’ back as he congratulated his teammater for a tremendous performance. Both men were clearly hyped at that point in time (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

In case you missed it, Embiid told Maxey that he “missed too many free throws” after going 20-of-24 from the line. The Sixers star was clearly nitpicking, though, and Maxey could not agree more. Maxey sarcastically responded by telling Embiid that, “Yeah, you suck!”

Apart from his 59-point eruption on 19-of-28 shooting, Embiid also amassed 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks (also a career-high) against the Jazz. The Sixers big man also added a steal and a 3-pointer for good measure.

Let’s also not forget that Embiid is actually coming off a three-game layoff due to an illness. This was his fourth game back, and he clearly isn’t feeling any of the aftereffects of the said sickness. In the four games he’s played since coming back, Embiid has averaged a mind-bending 40.0 points on 54.3 shooting, to go along with 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks.

JoJo missed out on the MVP title last season, and it is clear that he’s doing everything he can to make sure that this doesn’t happen again this year.