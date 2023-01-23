Yukiko Amagi is the Priestess Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue options, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Yukiko Amagi Social Link

The Yukiko Social Link automatically starts on May 17th. She is a romanceable character.

After her Social Link is maxed, Yukiko gives the protagonist a Shrine Charm, permitting the fusion of Scathach.

Yukiko Amagi Availability

She is available on days from Sunday to Thursday, either the bulletin board on the first floor of Yasogami High or near the Yomenaido Bookstore. She is not available during rainy days.

Yukiko Amagi Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – Assist Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.

Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Mudo Darkness: low chance of instant kill, 1 foe.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.

Rank 4 – Persona Skill learned: Divine Grace Effects of healing magic are increased by 50%.

Rank 5 – Recover Can now cure severe ailments during battle.

Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Amrita Drop Cure 1 ally of all non-special ailments.

Rank 7 – Endure Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.

Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Mudoon Darkness: moderate chance of instant kill, 1 foe.

Rank 9 – Protect Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona. Persona Skill learned: Evade Ice Triples evasion rate against Ice attacks.



Outing Dialogue Answers

Outings with Yukiko are available at night in the Shopping District, South area. The Social Link will not advance during these outings.

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Priestess Arcana.

On 6/18, 2 S. Link points are awarded when you tell Yukiko she looks cute.

5/20

“Haha, I think my coworkers at the inn would be surprised if they saw this. Do you go out at night a lot?” Always. +3 Hardly ever. 0 What do you think? 0



6/5

“What do you think, -kun? Have you been frustrated by anything about Inaba since you moved here?” There’s nowhere to have fun. +2 No, no complaints. +2 There are a lot of bugs. 0



Yukiko Amagi Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Priestess Arcana.

Rank 1

“Do you think the culprit will come…?” I’m sure of it. 0 I doubt it. 0 No worries, I’ll protect you. 0 (requires Rank 3 Courage)

> You haven’t yet asked Yukiko for her contact information. Ask her straight out 0 (requires Rank 3 Courage) Say it’s for the investigation 0



Rank 2

“Sensei recommended this book to me because it has details on a bunch of different job licenses…” Going to apply for one? +2 Sensei? +2

“I was thinking something along the lines of an interior decorator… What do you think?” Sounds good. +3 What’s that? +2 You decide. 0



Rank 3

“Even eggs come in so many varieties…” Making dinner at the inn? +2 On an errand? 0

“So I’m going to get some practice while I can!” Good luck. +3 There’s no point. 0 Any other skills? 0

“W-Will you…?” Count me in! +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) I don’t mind. +2 I dunno… 0



Rank 4

> For some reason, an unusually pungent smell hangs in the air… Let’s eat! +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) My stomach’s kinda… +3 Did you taste it? +3

> Yukiko looks sad… There’s always next time. +3 This won’t cut it. 0 Can I toss this? 0

“Umm… I’m sorry to drag you around…” It’s okay. +3 I’m having fun. +3 Just don’t feed me again. 0



Rank 5

“Then the furniture department. I want to look at the desks. Those and the lamps…” What’s all this for? +2 Can you carry all that? 0

“Those people are from some TV station. They wanted to cover the Amagi Inn…” Sounds good to me. 0 You said no? 0

“…I’d feel better about leaving.” Are you serious? 0 That’s selfish. 0



Rank 6

“I wrote down everything I need, so this shouldn’t take that long.” Gotten any better yet? +2 What are you making? 0

“But it’s not turning out quite like it does in the book, even though I’m following the directions.” Keep practicing. +2 Get someone to teach you. 0 Want me to teach you? 0

“Are they that worried about my cooking…?” They care about you. +3 You’re pretty bad. 0 If you started a fire… 0



Rank 7

“Once I leave this town… I won’t be able to come here again, will I…?” You’re not coming back? 0 You’re really leaving? 0

“They all have the wrong idea… I’m really sorry…” They’re not mistaken. +3 It’s okay. +2



Rank 8

“I’m sorry, I have to go.” An interview? 0 You’re going to be on TV? 0

“W-Was I scary?” You were cool. +3 Yeah, you were. 0 You should’ve said more. +2



Rank 9

“Are you going to wish for something too?” For you… +3 For everyone… +2 For me… 0 It’s a secret. 0

“I-Is it okay… for me to ask…?” You’re my classmate. FRIENDSHIP You’re my friend. FRIENSHIP I really like you. ROMANCE



Rank 10 (Friendship)

“That’s why… I’m going to stay here. By my own will.” That’s good. 0 Did you think it over? 0 Good luck. 0

“It’s a charm from that shrine… To protect you.” Thank you. 0 Relying on the gods? 0



Rank 10 (Romance)