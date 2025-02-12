The University of Michigan announced that Michigan Stadium, also known as the Big House, will host its first ever concert this year. Country singer Zach Bryan will headline the show, and he will be joined by John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone. Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the United States, and it is home to the Michigan football team.

“The University of Michigan Athletic Department and multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Zach Bryan jointly announced today (Wednesday, Feb. 12) a first-of-its-kind concert at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025, with special guest John Mayer,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone will also be joining the bill for this inaugural evening of music. Michigan Stadium, home to the University of Michigan Wolverines, is the largest stadium in the United States. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 am ET.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also released a statement, and he is excited for the Big House to host its first ever concert with big names in the music industry like Zach Bryan and John Mayer.

“We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium,” Warde Manuel said. “I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University and many of our athletic department staff as well as AEG Presents, for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners.”

This concert is taking place on a fall Saturday, but it will obviously not happen on the same day as a Michigan football home game. The Wolverines will be on a bye that week, so don't worry Michigan fans, you can go to the concert without missing a game.