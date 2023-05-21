A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

What is already expected to be a very interesting offseason for the Chicago Bulls is about to get even more intriguing. This is after reports emerged that the Bulls intend to attend Scoot Henderson’s pro day ahead of the NBA Draft. What makes this noteworthy is that this could be a clear indication of Chicago’s interest in the top draft prospect despite the fact that the Bulls do not have a first-round pick in their possession.

Scoot Henderson is widely expected to go either second or third in the 2023 NBA Draft behind Victor Wembanyama and possibly, Brandon Miller. This only means that if the Bulls want to get their hands on him, they will need to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade for a top 3 first-round pick.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Bulls potentially breaking up their Big 3 of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic this summer. Rumors have been swirling about a potential offseason trade for LaVine, in particular, and it’s now possible that Chicago could be preparing a trade package centered around the two-time All-Star.

It’s the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers who own the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the upcoming draft, respectively, so the Bulls will likely need to negotiate with these two teams if they’re serious about pursuing Scoot Henderson.

This now begs the question: Has the LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic trio already played its last game for the Bulls? At this point, this prospect is no longer as far-fetched as it was a few months ago.