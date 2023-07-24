Zach LaVine’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $70 million. LaVine is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. He is a two-time All-Star, a back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest champion, and an All-Rookie Second-Team member. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Zach LaVine's net worth in 2023.

Zach LaVine was born on March 10, 1995 in Renton, Washington. He studied at Bothell High School. While going to school there, LaVine also suited up for the school's varsity basketball team, averaging 27.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. For his efforts, LaVine was named Washington Mr. Basketball and AP Washington Player of the Year. Furthermore, he was also acknowledged as a First-Team Parade All-American.

Coming out of high school, LaVine was considered to be a four-star recruit, per ESPN. He received scholarship offers from various college basketball programs. These include Washington State, Washington, Memphis, Louisville, Gonzaga, and UCLA. As we all know, LaVine would opt to play for the UCLA Bruins. In his lone season with the Bruins, LaVine averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per outing, en route to making the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Zach LaVine's NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves

After just one season with UCLA, LaVine declared for the 2014 NBA Draft. During draft night, the UCLA standout was selected in the first round with the 13th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shortly after, LaVine inked a two-year, $4.2 million rookie contract with the Timberwolves, per Spotrac. In his rookie season, LaVine averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. For his efforts, he made the All-Rookie Second Team.

In the same year, LaVine turned some heads during the 2015 All-Star Weekend. At the Slam Dunk Contest, LaVine wowed NBA crowds by showcasing his high-flying dunks, including some that gave a nod to Michael Jordan's Space Jam. LaVine came away with his first Slam Dunk Contest win.

A year later, LaVine led the league in games played by seeing action in all of the Timberwolves' games in the 2015-2016 season. He also averaged a much-improved 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. At the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest, LaVine dominated once again, but faced stiff competition against Aaron Gordon. Nevertheless, LaVine did just enough to win his second straight Slam Dunk Contest title.

LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in Year 3, however, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion suffered a torn ACL to sideline him for the rest of the season.

Trade to the Chicago Bulls

After suffering the injury, the Timberwolves decided to trade LaVine to the Chicago Bulls alongside Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton. In his return from injury, LaVine's first season with the Bulls saw him put up 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per outing.

Once the 2017-2018 season concluded, LaVine became a restricted free agent. He signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, but the Bulls matched the offer.

As the seasons passed, LaVine continued to evolve from a high-flying dunker to a respectable All-Star. In fact, during the 2020-2021 season, LaVine made his first All-Star Game appearance and wound up with 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per outing.

A season later, LaVine made his second straight All-Star Game appearance and finished with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. But more importantly, he also helped the Bulls make their first playoff appearance since 2017. Unfortunately, the Bulls were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

During the 2022 offseason, the Bulls were convinced that LaVine was their franchise cornerstone. As a result, they rewarded the two time All-Star with a five-year max contract worth $215 million.

Playing for Team USA

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics got postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, LaVine was called up to represent Team USA at the event in 2021. Despite a rough start for Team USA that saw them go down to Nigeria and Australia in exhibition games and France in the Olympic opener, Team USA took care of business in the rest of the way. In fact, LaVine would average 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game to help the team win gold.

According to reports, Olympic athletes get paid as much as $37,500 for bringing home an Olympic gold medal.

Endorsement deals

Given LaVine's rise in popularity, it isn't surprising that various brands have decided to partner up with the two time All-Star. In 2017, LaVine signed a shoe deal with Adidas that ran for four years and was worth $35 million. Once that deal expired, the two-time All-Star inked a lucrative long term deal with New Balance that also pays him millions in 2022.

LaVine has also been seen in commercials for Mountain Dew and an ad for the Gran Turismo film, among others.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Zach LaVine's net worth in 2023?