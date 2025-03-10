After the Denver Broncos re-signed Jarrett Stidham to backup Bo Nix, there was a hope that Zach Wilson could remain as the team's third-string quarterback in 2025. However, with teams interested in the former No. 2 overall pick amid the early stages of free agency, the Miami Dolphins are expected to sign Wilson as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa, per Dianni Russini on X.

“The Dolphins are signing former Broncos backup Zach Wilson, a source tells me and @MikeSilver,” Russini wrote. “Wilson heads back to the AFC East, where he will work with Mike McDaniel down in Miami.”

"The Dolphins are signing former Broncos backup Zach Wilson, a source tells me and @MikeSilver. Wilson heads back to the AFC East, where he will work with Mike McDaniel down in Miami."

Not long ago, Wilson was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, he's signing one-year deals to hopefully become a team's No. 2 quarterback.

Although the Broncos hoped to keep Wilson around, the ex-New York Jets quarterback decided to bet on himself, changing the scenery once again.

As a three-year starter for the Jets, Wilson led his team to a 12-21 record overall, never truly making the transition from college to the NFL.

In those three seasons, Wilson completed just 57% of his passes (566/993) for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.

So, although he was the man at BYU, Wilson has been humbled since joining the NFL.

Some scouts thought he would be the next big thing to come into the NFL following his infamous across-the-body throw at BYU's Pro Day.

This throw from Zach Wilson at his Pro Day was silly 🤧 @zachkapono1 @BYUfootball

Following that pre-draft highlight, it's been an NFL career full of lowlights for Wilson, leading to one-year deals for the former first-round pick.

Now, given the Dolphins' history with injuries at the quarterback position, Wilson could get a chance to start a few games. And if he impresses under head coach Mike McDaniel, there's a chance the former No. 2 overall could revitalize his NFL career a bit.

Tagovailoa has played just one full season, finishing all 17 games in 2023. However — in each season besides 2023 — Tagovailoa has missed a handful of games.

Most notably, the Dolphins' starter has battled a slew of head injuries, causing some to urge him to retire from the NFL.

However, Tagovailo is insistent on not retiring, keeping his eyes on winning a Super Bowl for the Dolphins.

For now, at least.

So, with Zach Wilson joining the quarterback room in Miami in free agency, the Dolphins have a more reliable backup for Tua Tagovailoa.