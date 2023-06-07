Zack Snyder's upcoming two-part film epic, Rebel Moon, is set to hit Netflix later this year. But it appears that each of the two parts will have multiple cuts available to viewers.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Snyder revealed that multiple cuts of each Rebel Moon film will be available — one that's universally watchable by all ages and one that's for adults.

“I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that'll be fun for them,” said Snyder vis-à-vis the adult cut of Rebel Moon.

So it appears that both versions of Rebel Moon will be available on Netflix. However, it remains unclear whether or not that applies to theatrical screenings. Typically, Netflix releases its tentpole and awards movies on the big screen. This is typically done for awards eligibility, but even blockbusters like Red Notice screened at a Cinemark near my college. It's hard to imagine a theater carrying two versions of the same movie, but then again, theaters did this with the recent showings of Spirited Away: Live on Stage which had two variants.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rebel Moon will be Zack Snyder's first directorial effort since Army of the Dead in 2021. That film, which was also a Netflix release, received a spinoff film later that year titled Army of Thieves (though Snyder did not direct that one). It's clear that Snyder is now fully moved on from the DC universe that he helped launch with Man of Steel in 2013 — especially after the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League (a.k.a. The Snyder Cut). Rebel Moon is a space opera that looks like it could be the next Star Wars or Dune if done right. The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and Michiel Huisman.

Netflix recently released first-look images that show off the production of Rebel Moon. Check them out below.

Witness the birth of a new universe with these first-look photos from Zack Snyder’s REBEL MOON. On Netflix December 22. pic.twitter.com/ha0jOdIYPT — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) June 7, 2023

Rebel Moon will be released on December 22.