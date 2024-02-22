Love is nothing.

Zendaya heats up the court in the second trailer for Challengers, Luca Guadagnino's film slated for release in April 26, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The recently released trailer previews the steamy love triangle between Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor playing out on the court and in the larger world of professional tennis.

The story follows Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy now turned coach after a career-ending injury. Tashi's husband, Art, is a champion now on a losing streak. He will need to face off against Patrick (O'Connor), his former best friend and Tashi's ex, both on and off court.

Challengers and the steamy world of professional tennis

The film's press release asks the question: “As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?”

The movie's first trailer was released in June 2023 and made waves due to its Rihanna soundtrack and the sizzling chemistry of the leads. This second preview heats up the anticipation for the film's release in just a few months' time.

Challengers was originally set up to be last year's Venice Film Festival's opening night feature, but MGM postponed the movie's release to this year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A source told THR at the time, “How do you go to Venice without Zendaya supporting?”

Good question, and the answer is: You don't.

Guadagnino is best known for 2017's Call Me By Your Name and 2022's Bones and All, both starring Timothée Chalamet, who is also Zendaya's co-star in what is shaping up to be the year's biggest movie, Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya also served as a producer on the film, along with Amy Pascal and Guadagnino. The script was written by playright-singer-author Justin Kuritzkes. Challengers was on the 2021 Black List.

According to the Writers Guild of America East, “The Black List is an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, was founded in 2005. Since then, more than 400 Black List scripts have been produced, grossing over $26 billion in box office worldwide. Black List movies have won 53 Academy Awards from 262 nominations, including 4 of the last 10 Best Picture Oscars and 10 of the last 22 Best Screenplay Oscars.”

Challengers will be in cinemas on April 26.