Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has issued a response to Donald Trump calling the organization's June Boulé a “sorority party” in last night's Presidential Debate. The comment came as Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Haris spoke about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump alleged that Harris avoided seeing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and instead went to Zeta Phi Beta's Boulé, which was one of her first appearances as presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

“She wouldn’t even meet with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech,” Trump said during the debate. “She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party of hers. She went to go to the sorority party.”

Kamala Harris addressed members of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Incorporated on July 24th. Although she wasn't in attendance for Netanyahu's address to Congress, she met with the Israel Prime Minister a day later and delivered a speech detailing their conversation.

Zeta Phi Beta issued the following statement via their social media accounts this morning. The statement read:

On July 24, 2024, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. hosted Vice President Kamala Harris during our International Grand Boule in Indianapolis, Indiana. Unlike Former President Donald Trump's statement that the event was a ‘sorority party,' our International Grand Boule is our sorority's biennial national convention and serves as a business meeting where our organization's programmatic thrusts are further defined, and past successes are celebrated.

As one of the country's leading women's service organizations founded by five Black women, our national convention is key to continuing a legacy of success that proudly began on January 16, 1920 and has positively impacted the lives of over 5 million Americans across the United States since. With over 875 chapters in the United States, our Grand Boule helps thread our efforts together and enables us to work in accordance with our founding principles of scholarship, service, finer womanhood, and sisterhood.

Former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the credibility of the importance of our national convention is not only disheartening, but also disrespectful to us and the other historically Black Greek Letter Organizations that make up the Divine Nine. Collectively, our organizations have been on the forefront of historic social action and change that have helped Black Americans, women, and other disenfranchised communities gain access to the same civil rights that were once legally denied our communities.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. continues to work hard toward social, health, and economic justice in the communities around the world we serve. We will not let the hard work and legacy of our members to be framed as a ‘sorority party.' Currently, our organization has joined forces with all Divine Nine organizations on an unprecedented voter mobilization effort and these continued attacks will on our organization's character will only fuel our momentum to educate and mobilize voters.”

On January 16, 1920, five college-age women—Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts—founded Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated on Howard University's campus. Harris earned a political science and economics degree from Howard University in 1986. She joined the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., also founded at Howard University, while she was a student.

Harris also attended the Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Boulé events this summer as a keynote speaker.