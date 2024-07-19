AC Milan has taken a significant step in continuing the legacy of one of its legends. The club has handed Maximilian Ibrahimovic, the eldest son of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his first professional contract. This marks a new chapter for the young forward as he embarks on his professional football journey.

At just 17 years old, Maximilian will join Milan's reserve team, Milan Futuro, which competes in Serie C for the 2024-25 season. This move is an important milestone in his career, as he follows in the footsteps of his famous father.

A new chapter for Maximilian Ibrahimovic

Maximilian Ibrahimovic has shown great promise during his time with Milan's under-18 squad. His performance caught the attention of the club, leading to this opportunity with Milan Futuro. Born in Sweden, Maximilian has had diverse training experiences. Thanks to his father's tenure at these prestigious clubs, he has been part of the youth academies at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic is well known at AC Milan because of Zlatan's contributions on the field and his role off the pitch. Zlatan, Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 121 appearances, retired from professional football last summer. Following his contract with Milan ended, he transitioned into a senior advisor role for the club's ownership. His extensive knowledge and experience in football are now being utilized to help shape the club's future.

Maximilian's younger brother, Vincent, is also part of Milan's youth setup, further cementing the Ibrahimovic legacy at the club. The involvement of both sons in the club's structure is a testament to Zlatan's lasting impact on AC Milan.

Strengthening AC Milan's future

As Milan Futuro gears up for the upcoming Serie C season, the addition of Maximilian Ibrahimovic is seen as a strategic move. The reserve team aims to nurture young talents who can eventually progress to the senior squad. This approach ensures a continuous supply of skilled players, helping to maintain the club's competitive edge.

Fans and football analysts alike will closely watch Maximilian's journey with Milan Futuro. His development in the reserve team will be crucial in determining his future prospects with the senior squad. The club's commitment to developing young talent aligns with its long-term vision of sustainability and success.

AC Milan has always been known for its strong youth development program. The inclusion of promising players like Maximilian is part of the club's broader strategy to build a solid foundation for the future. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic providing guidance and support in his advisory role, the young talents at Milan have a valuable resource from which to learn.

Maximilian Ibrahimovic's signing marks the beginning of what could be a remarkable career. As he steps onto the field for Milan Futuro, he carries the weight of his father's legacy but also the opportunity to create his own path. The upcoming season will be an exciting time for the young forward and for AC Milan as they continue to invest in the future of football.