You aren't ready for this Zoey 101 spinoff coming to Paramount+ this July. Fifteen years ago, the iconic PCA gang said goodbye to high school. Now, they're back together for a reunion film called Zoey 102. Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her role as Zoey, the now 30 year old maid of honor at Quinn Pensky's wedding.

The premise of the film is Zoey Brooks (Spears) now in her thirties, must get back together with all of her PCA friends after Quinn Penksy (Erin Sanders) and Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) got engaged. Unfortunately for her, Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn) will also be there, and she's still in love with him.

So, in the trailer, we see Zoey's dilemma. She hires an actor to play her handsome boyfriend at the wedding. Her plan works to a degree, because upon seeing the two of them together, Chase accidentally walks into a pole. But it isn't long before they're both reminiscing over high school.

“When did life get so messy? I would kill to go back to PCA,” Zoey said, and Chase replied, “I'm sure we'd all love to go back.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still thinking about the past and her current life, Zoey said, “I just think about all the things I dreamed about in high school and now, I'm here. And it's like, Is this it? Is this the dream?”

Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) will also reprise their iconic Zoey 101 roles. Newcomers joining in on adventure include Thomas Lennon as Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, alongside Owen Thiele (Archer March), Dean Geyer (Todd), Audrey Whitby (Lyric) and Zach Zagoria (Jordan B.).

See Jamie Lynn Spears on Zoey 102 coming to Paramount+ on July 27.