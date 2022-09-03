1 Heat player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Miami Heat are looking to run it back during the 2022-2023 NBA season. Their offseason was full of trade rumors but nothing major came to fruition. The Heat still could make a trade, but they seem content with their current roster. The Heat enjoyed an all-around quality 20221-2022 regular season. But the Boston Celtics proved to be too much handle during the postseason. However, Miami dealt with a number of impactful injuries during the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Heat need another star to help Jimmy Butler guide the team. Kyle Lowry is still a productive point guard, but he isn’t a guy who’s going to average 20 points per game. It should be noted that his facilitating will be crucial for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is a key big man who will serve a huge role on both offense and defense.

The Heat need someone else to step up and help Miami from an offensive standpoint. The Heat have a number of defensive-minded bench players. But the fact is that Tyler Herro will be the X-Factor for the Heat during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Tyler Herro can shock the NBA world

Tyler Herro is already known as a good player. He’s the reigning 6th Man of the Year and is an efficient scorer. But Tyler Herro may be in store for an even greater performance this year.

The Heat guard has stated his desire to start for Miami. And if he ends up starting, Herro is going to see a dramatic increase in his numbers. Herro averaged just under 21 points per game a season ago. And he did that in a 6th man role. Herro could average around 25 points with even more consistent playing time.

Playing with Jimmy Butler may lead to both players forming a dynamic duo for the Heat of sorts. Butler has displayed unselfishness in the past and may be open to facilitating for Herro at times.

Herro from deep for the Heat

Tyler Herro shot 39.9 percent from beyond the arc last year, per Basketball Reference. He did that on 6.7 three-pointers per game. He will probably average more attempts than that in 2022-2023. More attempts may lead to a decrease in three-point percentage, but the volume will lead to more baskets overall for the Heat.

Even if his three-point percentage decreases, Herro is still going to perform well from three-point range. He’s never shot below 36 percent from deep in any season throughout his three-year career.

Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler

As aforementioned, playing more consistently alongside Jimmy Butler should help Herro. Butler excels at driving in the paint and pulling up from mid-range. Herro and Butler’s play styles would likely not clash with one another. If the defense doubles Butler on the drive, he can kick it out to Tyler Herro for a three-pointer.

They profile well with one another. There are a lot of similarities between them and the Chicago Bulls duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The Heat will benefit from having Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler start alongside each other.

Prime

Tyler Herro is only 22-years old. He is still developing as a player and is not even in his prime yet. But at 22-years old, the young Heat star may be entering the beginning of his prime.

Herro could shock the NBA world and emerge as a true superstar for Miami during the 2022-2023 NBA season.