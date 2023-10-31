The Seattle Seahawks have had a pretty strong start to the 2023 NFL season. However, with the trade deadline at hand, there is still room for improvement. In this article, we will discuss the one last-minute trade that the Seahawks must make before the deadline to solidify their position as a top contender in the league.

The Seattle Seahawks' Season So Far

The Seahawks have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 5-2 record. They have been led by their star quarterback, Geno Smith, who has thrown for 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. The Seahawks' offense is quite impressive, averaging 24.0 points per game, which is just outside the top 10 in the NFL.

However, the Seahawks' defense has been a cause for concern. They have allowed an average of 331.1 yards per game. That places the Seahawks in the middle of the pack in the league. The Seahawks' pass defense has been particularly weak, allowing an average of 234.4 yards per game, which is among the bottom 10 in the NFL. If the Seahawks want to make a deep playoff run, they will need to improve their defense.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the Seattle Seahawks must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Pass Rusher

In today's NFL, you can never have too many options in certain key positions. These include wide receivers, cornerbacks, and edge rushers. The Seahawks excel in the first two positions, but their edge rushers took a significant hit when their top option, Uchenna Nwosu, suffered a pectoral injury requiring surgery. This ended his 2023 season.

Currently, head coach Pete Carroll indicates that the team is not actively seeking to add another edge rusher and plans to rely on Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, and others. However, we believe it would be unwise not to explore potential star edge rushers available on the trade market as the deadline has arrived.

Realistically speaking, the Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter could be an option for the Seahawks. If they are truly in the market for another edge rusher, a seasoned veteran like Hunter should be at the top of their list. Currently in his eighth NFL season, Hunter has amassed 80 sacks and 121 quarterback hits. As of this writing, he is among the league leaders in both sacks and tackles for a loss this year. Notably, Hunter is also in the final year of his contract. All these factors make him a potentially interesting fit for the Seahawks' defense.

Danielle Hunter deserves more credit than he gets. Currently leading the NFL in Sacks.

Currently leading the NFL in TFLs. Averaging 10 sacks a year since he came into the league. A consistent, solid player who is having a hell of a year. pic.twitter.com/HlHz7Kq8L5 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2023

Brian Burns

If the Seahawks want to shoot for the moon, however, going for someone like Brian Burns could be in the offing. For the past two years, we've emphasized the value of adding Burns to the Seahawks' roster. Acquiring him would elevate their defensive front seven to at least a top-10 level. While it's generally unwise to trade away your team's best player, general manager Scott Fitterer recognizes that Carolina isn't likely to make significant strides in 2023. Therefore, there's a case for accumulating assets for the future. Burns could be a game-changer for any defense, having recorded 43 sacks, close to 90 quarterback hits, and more than 130 pressures in just 71 games. Moreover, he's in the final year of his contract. This makes it a less burdensome long-term investment for Seattle.

Chase Young

Following Burns, another promising young edge rusher who might be available for trade is Washington Commanders' defensive end Chase Young. While Young may not have lived up to the enormous pre-draft expectations, he has remained productive despite injuries limiting his playing time. Over 34 career games, Young has accumulated 14 sacks, over 25 quarterback hits, and close to 60 pressures. Additionally, he is in the final year of his rookie contract, too. All these factors make Young a potentially good pickup at the deadline for the Seahawks.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves at a pivotal juncture in their season. The unexpected loss of their top edge rusher, Uchenna Nwosu, has left them with decisions to make. Yes, coach Pete Carroll initially hesitated to pursue another edge rusher. However, the presence of players like Danielle Hunter, Brian Burns, and Chase Young on the trade market provides the Seahawks with enticing options to fortify their defensive front. Whether they choose to stick with their current rotation or make a last-minute move, the outcome will undoubtedly have a significant impact on their quest for success in the 2023 NFL season. The clock is ticking, and the NFL world eagerly anticipates their decision.