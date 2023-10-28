The Seattle Seahawks got some good news Saturday, when they activated WR Dee Eskridge from IR and elevated OT Jason Peters from the practice squad.

Quarterback Geno Smith in particular should be pleased at the recent moves. The Seahawks need help at receiver, with D.K. Metcalf missing time due to multiple injuries and Tyler Lockett dealing with a bad hamstring that may keep him out of action Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks may also be without running back Kenneth Walker.

Geno Smith has transformed himself into a solid game manager, but he does need quality receivers healthy and available. Enter Eskridge, who was having a strong training camp before injuring his knee in Seattle's mock game in August, then began serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy once the regular season got underway.

If he sees game action, Peters will make his debut for the Seahawks this season, his 20th in the NFL. He's made nine Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro six times in his NFL career. Peters has been working both at guard and tackle in practice, a necessary adjustment with starting right tackle Abraham Lucas on injured reserve and guard Phil Haynes doubtful.

No doubt Smith will be pleased to have some depth back on the offensive line and some additional help at receiver. The Seahawks are 4-2, and Smith has played well despite being sacked six times in the last two games. Eskridge may not have go-to receiver ability, but if Lockett and Metcalf are still hampered somewhat, at least Smith now has another option out there.