This one goes into the it-makes-sense basket for the New Orleans Saints, who enter the 2024 training camp with one of the NFL's worst offensive lines. The perfect move to fill out the Saints roster is signing free-agent tackle Donovan Smith.

The 6-foot-6, 338-pounder meets the need of a team that may struggle to protect quarterback Derek Carr like it did in 2023. And Carr simply doesn't have the athletic ability to make things happen on the fly. With a clean pocket, he can help his team win games. Without it, he often crumbles into well below-average performances.

The 31-year-old Smith was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (34th overall) in 2015.

Lineman Donovan Smith would bring impressive credentials to Saints

Smith owns a pair of Super Bowl rings, one with the Bucs and the other coming last year with Kansas City. And he also received an endorsement last year from Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid, who told si.com that Smith is a top-tier talent. and said the Chiefs specifically sought him out.

“He was one of the top-rated left tackles in the league,” Reid said. “We've had a chance to play against him a couple of times. I've seen him firsthand. Good football player.”

Smith has grown into the NFL game. And last year he allowed just one sack of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 749 snaps.

Why the Saints need an upgrade

Pro Football Focus ranked the Saints at No. 24 overall with offensive line described as the biggest weakness. New Orleans posted bottom-eight marks in pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. And only one starter, Ryan Ramczyk, graded highly in pass protection. And Ramczyk enters 2024 with injury questions.

It's not a stretch to say the Saints must upgrade their offensive line, or the playoff dream is out the window. Along with Ramczyk's injury, guard Andrus Peat landed in Las Vegas while left tackle James Hurst retired.

Understanding the need, the Saints got busy in the 2024 draft, selecting Taliese Fuaga at No. 14 overall. Fuaga could be the dude at left tackle for many years to come. Head coach Dennis Allen said told yahoo.com he likes what he sees from Fuaga, but which side he plays is up for grabs.

“Yeah, so we want to take a look at him on the left side and see how he does over there,” Allen began. “I think we’re pretty confident that he can play right tackle. So getting him some work over on the left side, I think, is important, and then we’ll evaluate it as we go and see how he does.”

Last year's first-round pick, Trevor Penning could take over for Ramczyk on the right side. Other tackles in the mix are Olisaemeka Udoh, Landon Young, Justin Herron and Josiah Ezirim.

And this brings us back to Smith. With Fuaga learning a different-handed position — hold told saintswire.com it was like “driving on the other side of the highway” — and Penning trying to find a home on the opposite side of the ball, Smith would be a dandy backup option if the learning curve overmatches Fuaga or Penning.

Smith enters his 10th NFL season. He's big, strong and has proven he can perform under pressure. What greater pressure could there be in the NFL than protecting Mahomes throughout the playoffs? It's really perhaps surprising Smith hasn't landed somewhere already.