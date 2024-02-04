New Orleans is moving on from Dennis Allen's first assistant.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 9-8 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and today they cut offensive line coach Doug Marrone lose, according to Nick Underhill of NOF Network:

“The Saints are parting ways with offensive line coach Doug Marrone, per source”

Marrone was the first assistant Dennis Allen hired in 2022; his arrival was talked up as a former two-time NFL head coach who first came to the Saints with Sean Payton back in 2006. While Marrone’s influence was positive for right guard Cesar Ruiz’s development, the New Orleans offensive line as a whole deteriorated.

So this means that incoming offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will need hire his own help. In addition to hiring a new offensive line coach, the Saints must hire position coaches to work with the running backs and wide receivers after Joel Thomas left for a new job and Kodi Burns was let go.

Who could Kubiak bring in to take Marrone’s place? One name to watch, according to Saints Wire's John Sigler, is San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach James Cregg, who previously worked at LSU. Another one is Rick Dennison, the former Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach who worked with Kubiak earlier in his career.

The Saints fared well in points and passing yards per game, but there are definite problems that must be fixed. If Klint Kubiak puts pen to paper after the 49ers' Super Bowl 58 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, he will need to implement a system that allows veteran QB Derek Carr to get the ball out quickly and dissect the field. Re-establishing the four-time Pro Bowler's identity could wield big results in the lackluster NFC South.