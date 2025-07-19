The New Orleans Saints aren't just grabbing personnel for Kellen Moore. They're adding pieces for Brandon Staley too. Including a late NFL Free Agency signing with ties to the defensive coordinator in Jonathan Bullard.

The veteran NFL defensive tackle is heading to the Bayou, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo Saturday. He's leaving the Minnesota Vikings for the Saints. But brings one other past NFC North connection with Staley.

“The former Vikings lineman visited New Orleans last month and now officially reunites with Brandon Staley, a coach with the Bears when Bullard played for Chicago,” Garafolo posted on X (formerly Twitter). 

The 31-year-old will now show the Saints defenders the ropes for Staley's exotic defense. But adds one more needed presence in New Orleans.

Saints boost veteran leadership for Brandon Staley, defense 

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (90) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bullard ends three seasons in the Twin Cities. He hit new career accolades for the Vikings.

Article Continues Below

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive end delivered back-to-back seasons of hitting 40 tackles. Bullard also combined for 45 solo stops. He snatched a combined 10 tackles for a loss as well the last two campaigns. The veteran became a rare force against the pass too — breaking up three passes for one more career-high.

He started in all 17 games for the first time too. But he hit past high marks with Staley before.

Bullard posted his highest run defense grade per Pro Football Focus in 2018 with a 75.8 rating. That came when Staley served on the defensive staff as outside linebackers coach.

But Bullard is more than a familiar defender for the incoming defensive coordinator. Longtime star edge rusher Cam Jordan earns needed inside help. Same with rising star defender Bryan Bresee — who's fresh off bettering his sacks, total tackles and solo stops.

New Orleans also drafted Texas star Vernon Broughton in the third round. Bullard's addition boosts the depth and muscle along the interior of the defensive line.

More New Orleans Saints News
Mystery player in the middle, 😖 emojis around him, New Orleans Saints logo in the background
New Orleans Saints’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
New Orleans Saints retired quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts during his hall of fame ceremony at halftime against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome
NFL news: Drew Brees gets Christmas Day analyst broadcast honorJulian Ojeda ·
jauan jennings, 49ers, san francisco 49ers
Best Jauan Jennings trade destinations if 49ers don’t give him new contractGarrett Kerman ·
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes the ball during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Why ESPN gave Saints their worst 2025 offseason gradeEvan Dammarell ·
Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome.
Saints’ insider welcomes ‘Pope hats’ for helmet revealEvan Dammarell ·
- Chris Olave in the middle - Two mystery players around him - New Orleans Saints logo in the background
2 sneaky New Orleans Saints trade candidates entering 2025 training campEnzo Flojo ·