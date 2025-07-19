The New Orleans Saints aren't just grabbing personnel for Kellen Moore. They're adding pieces for Brandon Staley too. Including a late NFL Free Agency signing with ties to the defensive coordinator in Jonathan Bullard.

The veteran NFL defensive tackle is heading to the Bayou, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo Saturday. He's leaving the Minnesota Vikings for the Saints. But brings one other past NFC North connection with Staley.

“The former Vikings lineman visited New Orleans last month and now officially reunites with Brandon Staley, a coach with the Bears when Bullard played for Chicago,” Garafolo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 31-year-old will now show the Saints defenders the ropes for Staley's exotic defense. But adds one more needed presence in New Orleans.

Saints boost veteran leadership for Brandon Staley, defense

Bullard ends three seasons in the Twin Cities. He hit new career accolades for the Vikings.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive end delivered back-to-back seasons of hitting 40 tackles. Bullard also combined for 45 solo stops. He snatched a combined 10 tackles for a loss as well the last two campaigns. The veteran became a rare force against the pass too — breaking up three passes for one more career-high.

He started in all 17 games for the first time too. But he hit past high marks with Staley before.

Bullard posted his highest run defense grade per Pro Football Focus in 2018 with a 75.8 rating. That came when Staley served on the defensive staff as outside linebackers coach.

But Bullard is more than a familiar defender for the incoming defensive coordinator. Longtime star edge rusher Cam Jordan earns needed inside help. Same with rising star defender Bryan Bresee — who's fresh off bettering his sacks, total tackles and solo stops.

New Orleans also drafted Texas star Vernon Broughton in the third round. Bullard's addition boosts the depth and muscle along the interior of the defensive line.