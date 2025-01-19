The Vegas Golden Knights are always buyers at the NHL trade deadline. From Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty to Noah Hanafn and Tomas Hertl, some of their in-season moves have turned into successful seasons. Now, they are in first place in the Pacific Division at the halfway point of the season. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Golden Knights should trade for Taylor Hall of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks are in the basement of the Western Conference again despite a solid second season from Connor Bedard. Hall has bounced around the league in his later years and has not performed well in Chicago. His top-six billing is too high in the lineup for this point in his career. Adding a scorer to the bottom six is important for the Golden Knights. Hall was once a top-line forward but is better suited for a bottom-six role now.

The Golden Knights would not have to part with a first-round pick to get Hall, but they are always willing to do that. Only two first-round picks in franchise history are still in the organization, Brandon Brisson and Trevor Connolly. But this year's trade deadline big board is not full of superstar players like the ones Vegas has gotten in the past.

If the Canucks trade Elias Pettersson, expect the Golden Knights to be involved. They have been on every big name who has been traded in recent years so why stop there? And JT Miller could waive his no-trade clause to head to the desert as well. But there is no guarantee that those players will be on the move.

How will Taylor Hall fit with the Golden Knights?

There is almost no chance that the Blackhawks will hold on to Taylor Hall. And the price will not be enough to take the Golden Knights out of the Pettersson or Miller sweepstakes. It will not cost them a first-round pick, which will be the starting price for either Canucks center. Last year, Vegas surprisingly pried Tomas Hertl out of San Jose, so no one is off the table.

The Golden Knights have an elite defense, allowing just 119 goals so far this season, the fifth-fewest in the league. In the past, they have added defensemen like Hanafin and Alex Pietrangelo to improve their team. But now the tides have turned and their depth is not as strong as it used to be. Adding depth forwards is a common desire among Cup contenders so they may be competing for Hall.

In a reality where they do not land Taylor Hall, the Golden Knights could look elsewhere on the Blackhawks roster. Ryan Donato and Craig Smith would also be solid fits. Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri, Bruins center Trent Frederic, and Blues wingers Brandon Saad and Radek Faska would be solid plan-b options as well.

The Golden Knights are already among the favorites in the Western Conference. But the West is much deeper than the East and making it to the Final will be difficult. They have to add scoring depth to compete with the Jets, Oilers, and Avalanche and Taylor Hall would be a great piece to add.

Whoever the Golden Knights add at the trade deadline cannot be considered surprising. They have made so many moves that have solidified themselves as Cup contenders that fans know they will do it again. After a playoff failure last year, they need depth and will get it at the trade deadline.