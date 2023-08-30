The New England Patriots finished the 2022-2023 NFL season with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. With the 2023 NFL season around the corner, the Patriots are looking to make some changes to their roster to improve their chances of making it to the postseason. One way they can do this is by claiming a player off the waiver wire after roster cuts. In this article, we will discuss why the Patriots need another quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, Will Grier's career so far in the NFL, and why the Patriots should claim him off the 2023 NFL waiver wire.

New England Patriots Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Patriots had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, finishing with an 8-9 record. They struggled on both sides of the ball. In fact, they ranked 24th in rushing yards per game. In addition, their passing game was lackluster, with quarterback Mac Jones throwing for under 3,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Patriots also had an inconsistent time putting points on the board. They were a middle-of-the-pack team in this regard. They had some high-scoring games, but they also had a couple of games where they put up fewer than 20 points.

Despite their struggles, the Patriots had some bright spots during the season, such as a 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They even beat the Detroit Lions, 29-0, in Week 5. However, they ultimately fell short of making the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The Patriots have a lot of work to do if they want to improve their record and make it to the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. They need to address their weaknesses on both offense and defense. One way they can do this is by claiming some players off the waiver wire after roster cuts.

Why the New England Patriots Need Another Quarterback

The Patriots just waived backup quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. This move left Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the team's roster. This move obviously creates a significant void behind Jones on the depth chart. It is absolutely clear that the Patriots need another quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Jones is the clear starter, but the Patriots lack depth at the position. They need at least one reliable backup who can step in and lead the team if Jones is unable to play.

Why the New England Patriots Should Claim Will Grier

With that in mind, the Patriots should strongly consider claiming Will Grier off the 2023 NFL waiver wire. He presents an intriguing opportunity for additional depth at the quarterback position. Grier is a former third-round pick and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 after a college career split between Florida and West Virginia. While he struggled in his two spot starts, he still has potential as a backup quarterback in the NFL. Grier has experience and has demonstrated his ability to make plays with his arm. At 28 years old, Grier also still has room to develop his skills and could be a valuable asset for the Patriots.

358 total yards. 4 TDs. Will Grier got a preseason game to himself and took full advantage of it. 😤 @willgrier_ pic.twitter.com/7zKORORk7x — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023

The Patriots currently hold the 14th priority on the waiver wire. This means that 13 other teams have the opportunity to claim players before them. However, if Grier is still available when the Patriots have the chance to claim him, they should seize the opportunity. Grier would provide much-needed depth at the quarterback position, serving as a reliable backup for Mac Jones. Additionally, the Patriots have a history of successfully developing quarterbacks. Grier could benefit from their coaching staff and system.

His availability on the waiver wire presents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Patriots. By claiming him, they would not only address their lack of depth at the quarterback position but also potentially unlock Grier's untapped potential. With his room for growth, Grier could develop into a reliable backup and potentially contribute to the team's success in the 2023 NFL season. The Patriots should keep a close eye on the waiver wire and act swiftly if Grier becomes available.

Looking Ahead

The New England Patriots need to make some changes to their roster if they want to improve their record and make it to the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. Claiming a player off the waiver wire after roster cuts is one way they can do this. Will Grier would be a good addition to the Patriots' roster. He could provide depth at the quarterback position and potential for development. The Patriots should claim him off the 2023 NFL waiver wire if he is still available when they have the chance to do so.