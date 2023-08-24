New England Patriots fans hoping to see Mac Jones one last time before the start of the regular season might be disappointed. Jones might not play against the Tennessee Titans on Friday due to the team's offensive line situation, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

“After QB Mac Jones took some hard hits last week behind a patchwork offensive line, strong consideration has to be given to hold him out of the preseason finale,” Reiss wrote on X. “Would normally not be a big question to play Jones in finale, but OL snapshot complicates it.”

Storyline on my radar: After QB Mac

Jones took some hard hits last week behind a patchwork offensive line, strong consideration has to be given to hold him out of the preseason finale. Would normally not be a big question to play Jones in finale, but OL snapshot complicates it. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 24, 2023

Jones made his preseason debut in the Patriots' second game of the exhibition schedule, playing three drives against the Green Bay Packers last week. But with both starting guards out and an unknown situation at right tackle, Jones was rocked a couple of times. He was sacked on the Patriots' second drive after right tackle Sidy Sow was beaten badly by Packers edge Kingsley Enagbare on a pass rush.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Enagbare took down Jones again early in the second quarter, breezing past left tackle Andrew Stueber for a sack, forcing a fumble as Jones was preparing to throw the ball. Stueber replaced Trent Brown on that drive as the Patriots appear to be load-managing Brown.

That was Jones' final play of the night, finishing the game by completing 6 of 9 passes for 52 yards. Jones was also pressured a few other times but stepped up in the pocket as he avoided the pass rush. He showed some signs of improvement in playing under pressure during that game, something he struggled with last season.

Despite Jones' improvement in that area though, there are obviously concerns about the offensive line at this stage of the preseason. David Andrews is the only known starter who has been healthy for the entirety of training camp. Brown hardly participated in practice until last week.

Starting right guard Michael Onwenu returned to practice on Wednesday after spending the entirety of training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he rehabbed from offseason ankle surgery. Starting left guard Cole Strange has been out since early in camp as he's been recovering from a leg injury he sustained, and the right tackle situation remains unclear as several players have gotten a crack at the position with the starting unit during camp and in the preseason.