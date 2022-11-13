Published November 13, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have put together a strong start to the 2022-23 season, and appear intent on making another deep run in the playoffs after unexpectedly finding themselves in the Western Conference Finals last season. With a 7-5 record, the Mavs have managed to avoid having the slow start that some of their Western Conference foes have had early on this season.

Dallas knew they were going to have some challenges early on this season in figuring out how to replace Jalen Brunson, who signed with the New York Knicks in free agency this past offseason. And while those struggles have been a bit concerning in the early going, it hasn’t prevented the Mavs from getting off to a hot start this season.

It’s clear there are a couple of big reasons, with the biggest of them all being the play of their star guard Luka Doncic. We all knew that Doncic was good entering the season, but it’s clear the level he has taken his game to to start the season has been a pleasant surprise for the Mavs. Let’s take a look at why that is the case.

Mavs pleasant surprise: Luka Doncic’s MVP caliber start to the season

As previously mentioned, we already knew Doncic was a star in this league. Doncic had arguably his most impressive campaign in the 2021-22 season (28.4 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 8.4 APG, 45.7 FG%) and helped lead the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Things were obviously going to be tough on him with Brunson’s help, but based on his flaming hot start to the season, you wouldn’t have known Brunson was even gone.

Doncic has simply been fantastic to start the season (34.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.1 APG, 49.6 FG%) and managed to take a step forward when it wasn’t thought to be possible for him to get any better. Doncic is leading the league in scoring in the early going, and is doing so despite the fact he hasn’t found his three point shot to start the season (he’s shooting just 28.6 percent on threes so far).

Doncic was good last season, but early on, it’s looking like he will be the frontrunner for the league’s MVP award this season, which has to be a bit of a surprise for the Mavs and their fans. Doncic has always been good, but he failed to find a way to stand out among the star big man trio of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo last season.

Early on this season, only Antetokounmpo has been the only challenger for Doncic in that group, and even then, his recent missed time isn’t helping his case. Doncic’s ability to lead the league in scoring, while very nearly averaging a triple-double, makes him an instant MVP candidate in the early going.

Whether Doncic will continue producing at this high level remains to be seen. He hasn’t been shy in saying that he deals with fatigue from the wear and tear that comes with the workload he handles. After all, he’s averaging a career-high 36.9 minutes per game early on, and taking 23.5 shots per game as well, also a career-high. Factor in his contributions as a rebounder and passer, and it’s easy to see why Doncic is tired.

There’s also the hope that the supporting cast around Doncic will become more and more ingrained in the offense as the season progresses. Guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood have been solid secondary players early on this season, and they may have to have bigger roles if the Mavericks want to continue having success as a team this season.

But ultimately, Doncic is going to remain the focal point of the offense. He may not take 23.5 shots per game every single night, but he may not have to. It’s also worth noting that Doncic still has room to improve, as his three-point shooting should be able to bounce back up to the 35 percent he has hovered around over the past two seasons. It’s scary to think that despite this MVP caliber start, Doncic could still get even better.

With that in mind, the Mavs have to be somewhat surprised by Doncic’s hot start. He’s not exactly playing up to his full potential, but he’s still taken a step forward and emerged as one of the frontrunners for the MVP award this season. Doncic may have to continue playing at this MVP caliber rate if Dallas wants to make a deep playoff run again this season, but based on his start to the season, there’s no reason to think that isn’t possible.