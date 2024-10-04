Week 4's game was a streakbreaker for the Buffalo Bills, who just suffered their first loss of the season. Unable to contain the Baltimore Ravens' run attack, the Bills were on the receiving end of a blowout as the final score read 35-10.

Derrick Henry ran for an 87-yard touchdown on the Ravens' first offensive snap; It was a sign that things wouldn't go well for the Bills throughout the night. During the second quarter, Henry found the endzone again while Lamar Jackson connected with Justice Hill for the Ravens' third touchdown before halftime.

The Bills only found the endzone once, courtesy of running back Ty Johnson. Johnson capped off a four-play, 60-yard drive that included a 52-yard throw from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir. Buffalo would then continue taking damage, as the Ravens scored two more touchdowns through the duration of the second half.

To put it another way, it was a night to forget for Sean McDermott's squad. While the defensive unit showed promise in the past couple of weeks, their status of being short-staffed was exposed on Sunday. The Bills allowed a total of 427 opponent yards, 271 of which were on the ground. Whether it was Henry's carries or the Jackson-Hill connection, Baltimore continuously found a way to advance the football.

On offense, there were some instances where it looked like Buffalo would find momentum for a comeback. However, the majority of the game was hard to watch for the Bills Mafia. The team went 3-for-13 on third-down conversions. Josh Allen's pass-catchers had trouble creating separation from the Ravens' secondary. The Bills' O-line also struggled, causing Allen — who was sacked three times — to scramble and throw desperation heaves on multiple occasions. Oh, and there was that failed trick play which resulted in a fumble.

Is it time to press the panic button as early as now? Luckily for Bills fans, the answer is no. Sunday's game may have been brutal, but there's a reason why the team could get back on track moving forward.

Terrel Bernard and Taron Johnson are nearing full recovery

While it's easy to point fingers at the defense, fans have to remember that they're very much depleted at present. Entering Week 4's game, the Bills were without three key starters: Terrel Bernard (LB), Taron Johnson (CB) and Matt Milano (LB). Milano had to undergo surgery back in August after suffering a torn bicep in practice. He's ruled out indefinitely, with no exact date yet for a return.

Bernard (pectoral strain) and Johnson (forearm fracture), however, could be seeing action as early as this weekend. Both were limited participants during the team's Thursday practice, which is progress considering how Bernard was the only one out of the two practicing last week. Of course, this doesn't guarantee that they'll be greenlighted for the upcoming game, but a ray of hope glimmers in the form of McDermott not sidelining them yet. In the past couple of weeks, the head coach had ruled them out during his early-week availability sessions with the media, per Sports Illustrated's Kyle Silagyi.

Last season was Bernard's breakout year; The linebacker tallied 143 combined tackles (84 solo), nine QB hits, 6.5 sacks, five passes defended, and three interceptions in 17 regular-season games. Johnson, likewise, was stellar as well, earning his first All-Pro recognition after a 98-tackle campaign wherein he also added eight passes defended and three forced fumbles. This season, Bernard hurt himself during Week 2 while Johnson wound up with his ordeal seven snaps into the Bills' season opener.

Having both elite players back is essential considering how their starting replacements, Baylon Spector and Cam Lewis, struggled immensely against Baltimore.

Nevertheless, Week 5 will still be a challenge

The Bills' upcoming game against the Houston Texans will be fireworks for sure. Josh Allen vs. CJ Stroud. Steffon Diggs' first game against his former squad. It's bound to be a slugfest between two teams who are leading their respective AFC Divisions.

However, Buffalo enters Week 5 with additional injuries. Receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) have yet to practice after hurting themselves against the Ravens, based on the team's official injury report. Shakir is tasked to be the Bills' top pass-catcher this year so his plausible absence on Sunday is more than concerning. That leaves Keon Coleman — a rookie — as WR1 if ever. As for Rapp, the secondary is already depleted and losing a player of his caliber hurts even more. Mike Edwards might want to get ready since there's a good chance he'll be getting the starting call.

Even in the scenario that Bernard and Johnson are cleared to play, the motto “next man up” might continue to be a battle cry for the Bills this weekend.