Raising a lot of eyebrows, the Houston Texans made a blockbuster trade with the Bills to get wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason. So far it seems like the move is paying off. But now Diggs will face his old team, and he gave himself advice about the possibility of a revenge game.

Diggs said he wants to take the contest in stride, according to espn.com.

“Block out the noise,” Diggs said. “A lot of other people are going to feel a way or have a lot to say about X,Y, Z, and I don't mind. I'm not mad at it. Just trying to go 1-0. Obviously, they're a good team. They have a lot of guys that can fly around on the defense. But they're a really good team. So, I look forward to it.”

Texans WR Stefon Diggs has plenty of support from teammates

The 30-year-old Diggs has 25 receptions on the season for 233 yards to go along with two touchdowns. Good numbers, but not great. Still, Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud said Diggs doesn’t deserve some of the criticism he has received.

“I think he got a bad rap just by the media and by people,” Stroud said. “But he's been nothing but just amazing to this team and to his teammates. He's helped me out a ton. As you can see, we're clicking more and more every game. So, I'm very happy for him, and I'm glad that he's finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot. So, just really, really happy to be part of his journey, and just being around him has been really awesome.”

Diggs echoed the notion that he didn’t earn all of the criticism.

“It's easy to get a bad rap,” Diggs said. “Word travels fast. But when you get to a place and people get to know you, they kind of get to gauge you for their own personal and their interaction with you. And things usually turn the corner when I get somewhere else. There's usually smiles and a lot of positive stuff. I just take it with a grain of salt. I got big shoulders.”

Diggs played with the Bills for four seasons. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020. And while he played with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he totaled 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns. All of those numbers ranked No. 1 in the NFL during that stretch. Also, Diggs is fourth in Bills history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving scores.

Allen said playing against Diggs will be interesting.

“It's not the most unusual thing,” Allen said. “I think this thing happens from time to time, and you know, I've got a lot of love for him. I still do. The things that he did for me in my career, and the things that he did in a Buffalo Bill uniform won't be forgotten anytime soon, especially from me. So, that's how I look at it.”