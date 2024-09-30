The Buffalo Bills got manhandled by the Baltimore Ravens as the previously undefeated team lost 35-10 in Week Four. Josh Allen took a beating from a relentless Ravens defense. And while his coach insists he didn’t suffer an injury in the game, Allen and the Bills’ pride is certainly banged up.

The previously unflappable offensive group, which hung at least 31 points on each of its first three opponents this season, could do little against the Ravens on Sunday. So where exactly does the blame lie with the Bills now 3-1? Well, if you ask offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the loss is on him.

“I don’t think we had a bad game plan. I think the game was called bad,” Brady said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg on X. Of course, Brady would know as he helps come up with the game plan during practice and then calls the plays on game day.

It was a long day for Josh Allen and the Bills as the Ravens dominated their Week Four matchup

The Bills installed Brady as their interim offensive coordinator last season after firing Ken Dorsey following a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Buffalo finished the regular season 6-1 under Brady’s guidance, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

During the offseason, the Bills promoted Brady to the full time offensive coordinator role. The move appeared to pay off as Buffalo started the 2024 campaign 3-0 with easy victories in the first three weeks of the season. Former Bills running back Damien Harris even complemented the Brady hire, saying the coordinator allows Josh Allen to shine on the field.

Unfortunately, Buffalo hit a major speed bump in Week Four, getting destroyed by Baltimore. Allen had been enjoying another Pro Bowl-caliber season, entering the AFC matchup with seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions. However, on Sunday, the Ravens held the star signal caller to 16/29 passing and no touchdowns. While he didn’t throw an interception, Allen did fumble against a swarming Baltimore defense.

Brady fell on his sword following the embarrassing loss. Still, it’s unlikely that a few different calls during the game would have changed the result, as the Ravens improved to 2-2 on the season. The Bills head to Houston to take on the 3-1 Texans in Week Five while Baltimore will face the 1-3 Bengals in Cincinnati.