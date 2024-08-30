The Dallas Cowboys have always been a team that thrives on star power. From the days of Roger Staubach and Emmitt Smith to the modern-era talents of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have never shied away from putting their brightest stars front and center. Yet, championships are not won solely on the backs of superstars. Instead, it’s often the unheralded, under-the-radar players who step up in pivotal moments that tip the balance between a good season and a great one. As the 2024 NFL season unfolds, one such player is poised to make an unexpected yet undeniable impact for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys’ Journey So Far

The Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s top teams in recent years. However, you wouldn’t know it from the constant backlash after each playoff exit. Despite a lack of major offseason moves, Dallas has maintained a strong roster with a 36-15 record over the past three seasons. Yet, the team is often treated as if they’ve been struggling. The recurring narrative of disappointment has persisted and will likely continue unless the Cowboys break through in the playoffs.

Last season’s Wild Card loss to the Packers was particularly disheartening. It reinforced the perception that Dallas excels in the regular season but falters in the postseason. However, the window for success remains open. Dak Prescott was in the MVP conversation, and CeeDee Lamb led the league with 135 receptions for 1,735 yards. Sure, the running back situation is uncertain. Tha said, Dallas is a pass-first team, and their defense should still be one of the NFL’s best.

The offseason didn’t live up to fans’ expectations, but the core of a 12-win team is still intact. The Cowboys are set to be strong again in the regular season, but the real test will be in the playoffs. If they don’t go deep, the familiar chorus of criticism will undoubtedly follow.

Here we'll look at the one sneaky Dallas Cowboys roster cut survivor who will make an eye-opening impact in 2024.

Rico Dowdle, RB

Rico Dowdle is not a name that immediately jumps out at casual NFL fans. In fact, even among Cowboys faithful, Dowdle's path to the 53-man roster in 2024 was met with a collective shrug. After all, the running back position in Dallas has been dominated by the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in recent years, leaving little room for a player like Dowdle to make his mark. Yet, if there's one thing that the NFL has taught us time and again, it’s that opportunity can be as important as talent.

Dowdle's journey to this point has been anything but smooth. Undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020, he initially joined the Cowboys as a free agent, fighting for a roster spot amidst a crowded backfield. Injuries and the presence of established stars relegated him to the background. He spent much of his time on special teams or nursing various ailments. Yet, despite these setbacks, Dowdle never stopped working. His perseverance paid off in flashes, with his preseason performances hinting at a player who could do more than just fill a role.

Bigger Role

After years of relying on Elliott, Pollard, and before them, DeMarco Murray and Darren McFadden, Dallas is likely to adopt a committee approach at running back.

However, one thing is clear: fifth-year back Dowdle is set to play a bigger role than ever before.

“I think so, for sure, with how things have gone in practice,” Dowdle said when asked if he expects more work this season. “I definitely should have a bigger role this year, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed this on Thursday. He said that Dowdle's role on special teams will be reduced because he will be more involved in the offense.

“He's going to have opportunities,” McCarthy said. “He's an excellent special teams player, but he'll have a lesser role there due to his increased workload in the backfield.”

Sure, Dowdle isn’t expected to be the featured back. Remember that the Cowboys have re-signed Elliott, kept 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn on the roster, and added veteran Dalvin Cook to the practice squad. Still, Dowdle should make quite an impact.

Breakout Season

The Cowboys chose not to make any significant moves to bolster their backfield after Pollard's departure. Throughout the offseason, the plan has been to rely on a committee approach in the backfield. However, both the team and most observers expect Elliott to reclaim his role as the lead running back.

The issue with this outlook is that Elliott hasn't performed at a high level for several years. He hasn’t surpassed 1,000 rushing yards or averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry since 2021.

The prediction here is that as the season wears on, Elliott will gradually transition into more of a supporting role. With that, Dowdle could emerge as the Cowboys' leading rusher.

Dowdle served as a change-of-pace back behind Pollard last season. However, he was the most efficient runner on the team. Dowdle averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He was the only Cowboys running back to exceed 4.0 yards per carry. With Pollard gone, Dowdle now has a prime opportunity to step into the spotlight.

Looking Ahead

In a league where the margin for error is razor-thin, the Cowboys have found themselves a potential difference-maker in Rico Dowdle. His journey to this point may have been sneaky, but his impact in 2024 could be impossible to ignore. As the Cowboys chase their Super Bowl dreams, Dowdle might just be the X-factor they didn’t know they needed.