The final lineup is out. With the roster cut-down deadline having just passed, the Detroit Lions — like all the other teams — have officially revealed their 53-man squad (per Detroitlions.com's Tim Twentyman). Of course, familiar faces will be leading the way once again. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, and several other stars are suiting up for another season, and there's no reason why they won't continue their stellar play under Dan Campbell. Alongside them are notable backups, rookies and roster-cut survivors who are looking to contribute and make the most out of their opportunities.

Detroit will be entering the season with a good amount of attention, considering where they left off last season. Reaching the NFC Championship for the first time in more than three decades, the Lions had a 2023-24 campaign to remember. While they did fall short of that elusive Super Bowl appearance, the Lions' overall performance sparked hope among their fans, who've waited a long time to see a competitive home team in Ford Field.

Producing even bigger results this time around will depend on many factors, from consistent play among their starters to bench players stepping up when called upon. This article will be focusing on the latter — well, a certain player in particular. As mentioned earlier, the 53-man lineup includes roster cut survivors. Buried under the depth chart, these under-the-radar players showed out during the preseason to get Dan Campbell's approval. Among them, however, there's one specific wide receiver who might just bring plenty of impact once the games kick off next month: Isaiah Williams.

Isaiah Williams, an undrafted prospect

A well-known face among Illinois football fans, Isaiah Williams went undrafted this year after spending five seasons with the Fighting Illini. Two culprits may be the reason why teams passed up on him. One, Illinois' record wasn't too impressive. The Fighting Illini finished their 2023 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, winning just one game against fellow Big Ten schools. Secondly, Williams logged 4.63 seconds at the 40-yard dash during the recent Scouting Combine. Knowing how receivers are held to a high standard in this metric, his time was definitely a blow to his stock.

Nevertheless, Williams' numbers make a strong case for why he deserves a shot at the pros. He led Illinois in receiving yards these past three seasons, even tallying a 1,000-yard campaign last year. Specifically, Williams caught a total of 82 passes for 1,055 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per reception in 2023.

What makes the wideout an interesting prospect is his ability to pass the ball. During Williams' first two seasons, he played quarterback for Illinois. He still seems to have his touch, adding a passing TD to his resume last year. Of course, it's unlikely that the Lions' coaching staff will experiment with this, but having a versatile player is always a good thing. Theoretically, a receiver who's thrown in the pocket knows the ins and outs of the quarterback position, leading to better communication with the team's official QBs. Frequent discussions about routes, playcalling and other aspects of the offense can result in more productive numbers and increased chemistry for everyone involved.

An opportunity to shine with the Lions

Williams showed promise during the preseason games, leading the team in receiving yards against both the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. During the Lions' comeback win over the Chiefs, the wideout caught six passes for 71 yards. In total, he put up 123 yards on 11 receptions in three games.

And on the topic of productivity, Williams will certainly have the chance to show out this year. The Lions decided to keep just four receivers in the 53-man list, with Williams himself being the final cut survivor. In the aftermath of Josh Reynolds' departure, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond will be holding the other two slots in the starting lineup (alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown). As the fourth option, all Isaiah Williams has to do is be ready when his name gets called.

Analysts view the receiving corps as a dent in the team's armor since Detroit wasn't able to sign an outside replacement for Reynolds. It can be noted that Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Lions, but his health poses a major concern. Anyhow, add that as another chip on Williams' shoulder. Being undrafted is already an experience that would make any player hungry to earn their stripes. With doubtful narratives in tow, Isaiah Williams has all the motivation he needs to prove everyone wrong.

Who knows? If Williams somehow exceeds expectations and becomes an unheralded star in the future, maybe Dan Campbell might give him some trick plays to make use of that throwing arm.