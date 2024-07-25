The Chicago Bears could be on the precipice of something special. After years of disappointment, rebuilding, and roster turnover, the Windy City is abuzz with optimism about the team’s potential. An interesting offseason has injected fresh talent and renewed hope into the franchise. However, amidst the excitement surrounding some major acquisitions and high draft picks, one player, often overlooked in the grand scheme, could be the X-factor that determines whether the Bears are playoff contenders or pretenders.

The Bears So Far

The Chicago Bears ended last season on a high note. Their defense significantly improved following the acquisition of Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. Offensively, they have built a strong core around No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams. They believe he has the potential to be an immediate star. If Williams meets expectations, the Bears could rapidly become a formidable team.

General Manager Ryan Poles also made several smart moves this offseason to bolster the roster. Now, the pressure is on the coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron's ability to connect with, mentor, and maximize Williams' talents will be crucial and closely watched. His success in developing Williams is vital for the franchise’s future success.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also had an outstanding 2023 season. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and led the league with a -51.6% coverage DVOA. Opposing quarterbacks rarely targeted him, and when they did, he provided excellent coverage. Johnson's new contract extension, signed this summer, ensures he remains with the Bears through the 2027 season.

On the flip side, recall that in the first half of 2023, the Bears struggled defensively. They allowed quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield to perform exceptionally well against them. However, as the season progressed, Chicago’s defense improved significantly.

The primary catalyst for this improvement was the addition of Sweat. He made an immediate impact by consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Bears still lack depth in their pass-rushing unit. To address this, they need additional pressure from the interior, which is where our key player comes into play.

Here we'll look at three underrated Chicago Bears players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Gervon Dexter, DT

The Chicago Bears, traditionally an under-the-radar team, now boast talent on both sides of the ball. Of course, this includes Williams and fellow rookie Rome Odunze. However, the defensive line remains the weak point. That's where Gervon Dexter comes into the picture.

Dexter was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and had a solid rookie season with the Bears. Although he started slow, the addition of elite edge rusher Montez Sweat created more opportunities for him to excel. Sure, Dexter recorded just nine pressures in the first eight games. However, he more than doubled that number in the final nine games. He finished with 20 pressures. As an interior pass rusher, Dexter accumulated 2.5 sacks, 29 pressures, and 12 quarterback hits in a rotational role. This showcased his potential for a bright future.

Yes, Dexter did not play a significant role last season, but that is set to change. He should step into a larger role in his second year. With Justin Jones leaving in free agency, Dexter is slated to start at the three-technique position alongside nose tackle Andrew Billings on a defensive line with depth concerns. Dexter's development is crucial as he occupies the most important position in Matt Eberflus' defense. He demonstrated promise as an interior pass rusher and is primed for a breakout season. The addition of new defensive coordinator Eric Washington, known for maximizing the potential of defensive linemen, should further benefit Dexter.

Pass-rush Potential

The Florida product has always shown pass-rush potential. He notched 24 or more pressures during his final two college seasons. As Chicago searches for viable options to complement Sweat in disrupting the passer, expectations are high for Dexter in his second year. He has the chance to be a force in the middle of the defense. With the Bears harboring playoff aspirations, his presence will be vital.

The Bears' defense has the potential to be a top-10 unit in 2024. Dexter will be a major barometer for that. The critical question is whether he can thrive in his expanded role, as the defensive line is key to the defense's success in 2024. Sweat has already predicted a breakout year for the former second-round pick. If that prediction holds true, the Bears might have found their answer at the most crucial position in Eberflus’ defense.

Looking Ahead

Imagine a scenario where Dexter evolves into a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line. His presence would create havoc for opposing quarterbacks and free up his teammates to make plays. A strong run defense is essential for playoff success, and Dexter can be a cornerstone of that unit. By controlling the line of scrimmage and generating pressure on the quarterback, he can elevate the entire defense.

Of course, there are no guarantees in the NFL. Dexter is still a young player with plenty of room for growth. Injuries and unforeseen challenges could derail his progress. However, the potential reward is immense. If Dexter can fulfill his promise, the Bears could find themselves in playoff contention sooner rather than later.