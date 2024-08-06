The NBA stars are often the main spectacles to see at the men’s basketball games at the Olympics. However, it’s also a great stage for players trying to make it to the NBA. In fact, it’s a great opportunity for NBA scouts to be on the lookout for hidden international gems. Let’s take a look at 10 basketball Olympians who could play in the NBA.

Check out the gallery.

Yuki Kawamura (Japan)

There’s no doubt that basketball fans around the world have fallen in love with Japan’s Yuki Kawamura. Despite Japan ending their Olympic campaign win-less, Kawamura put up a gallant stand by averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Despite standing only at 5-foot-8, Kawamura’s shot-making often kept Japan within striking distance against world-class opposition. His elite perimeter shooting should come in handy for teams looking for a sparkplug off the bench.

Nikola Milutinov (Serbia)

Filling in for Nikola Jokic when the three-time NBA MVP is on the bench isn’t always an easy task. However, it’s safe to say that Nikola Milutinov has done a respectable job for Serbia thus far. In 15 minutes of play per game, the 7-foot center is averaging 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Actually, Milutinov is a draft-and-stash player who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round with the 26th-overall pick at the 2015 NBA Draft. In fact, even Nikola Jokic believed that his Serbian teammate had the chops to play in the NBA. However, the stars just didn’t align for Milutinov’s NBA journey.

Josh Hawkinson (Japan)

As Japan’s naturalized player, Josh Hawkinson was fielded to beef up the team’s frontcourt. Originally born in Washington state, Hawkinson fell in love with Japan’s culture after playing in the Japan B. League since 2017.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he tallied 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Hawkinson’s finesse and calm all-around game as a big man should make him skilled enough to have a place in the NBA.

Nuni Omot (South Sudan)

Not only did Nuni Omot make history by scoring the first Olympic points for South Sudan, but he has been extremely productive for his country. Omot is averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

He is the second-leading scorer and third-leading assist man for South Sudan. Omot proved to the world he could play against the NBA’s best. Against Team USA, Omot exploded for 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting while converting 3-of-5 three-point attempts.

Matthew Strazel (France)

Matthew Strazel was a EuroLeague sensation. While he did declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, Strazel pulled out and has been nowhere near the NBA radar since then. However, Strazel played huge for France, especially against Japan.

He registered 17 big points, including a clutch four-point play to extend the game to overtime, allowing France to avert disaster. NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama even gave his nod to his French teammate. With Strazel’s playmaking and clutch heroics, he can certainly find a place in the NBA.

Vasilis Toliopoulos (Greece)

While a lot of NBA fans have been clamoring for help for Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Greek team, The Greek Freak actually has reinforcement in the form of Greek star Vasilis Toliopoulos. He’s the second-leading scorer of the team, averaging 12.0 points.

Toliopoulos has shown he could thrive alongside a certified star like Antetokounmpo. In fact, he can shoot at a high clip, knocking down 4-of-6 threes against Spain for 14 points in 17 minutes.

Vitor Benite (Brazil)

As a steady veteran for Brazil, it’s a shame that the NBA never got to witness a Brazilian basketball great like Vitor Benite. The NBA first missed out on Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt. Benite is looking like another Brazilian “what-if.”

The grizzled veteran currently leads all Brazilians in scoring, putting up 14.3 points per game. Against Japan, Benite shot the lights out for 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.

Sergio Llull (Spain)

Speaking of what-ifs, Sergio Llull may be one of the oldest veterans on Spain’s roster. But until today, basketball fans continue to wonder what if the EuroLeague megastar took his talents to the NBA. Although that will never happen, Llull’s trick shots and clutch baskets ultimately would have altered the course of history in the NBA.

Bol Kuol (South Sudan)

South Sudan is breaking barriers and making history in Paris. But aside from Nuni Omot, another player that deserves a shot in the NBA is Bol Kuol. Bol Kuol is currently the most efficient player for South Sudan.

Moreover, as the third-leading scorer and second-leading assist man, he is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. With plenty of youth, size and experience, Bol Kuol certainly deserves an NBA look.

Andreas Obst (Germany)

A lot of NBA teams nowadays could use a lights-out shooter. Enter 2023 FIBA World Cup champion Andreas Obst. Obst has been a major piece in Germany’s international run as of late.

While he’s averaging only 6.7 points per game in the Olympics, count on Obst to explode soon with Germany going deeper in the Olympics. In fact, Obst is unfazed by NBA stars, even putting up 14 in their exhibition game against Team USA prior to the Olympics.