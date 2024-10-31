The 2024 MLB season ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the New York Yankees in the World Series. Both teams have historically been heavy spenders, but the Dodgers championship run started with the team paying over $1 billion in contracts in the offseason.

Obviously, Shohei Ohtani was the headline of that free agent class, as the best player in baseball received the biggest contract ever. Now, teams are well aware of how important free agent spending is. The 2024-25 offseason also has a stacked free agent class, so check out the gallery to see who the 10 best MLB free agents are this offseason.

1. Juan Soto, New York Yankees – RF

Juan Soto of the New York Yankees may have just lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he will still be one of the most coveted MLB free agents ever. His post-game comments after the championship defeat make it seem that he truly could end up anywhere, too. Soto is an elite pitch recognizer and has great plate discipline. He has incredible power to match.

Shohei Ohtani broke the record for biggest contract ever last season, but Soto likely won't be far behind. This season, he ranked second in walks (129) and fourth in home runs (41).

2. Pete Alonso, New York Mets – 1B

Pete Alonso is one of the best sluggers of recent memory, and that makes him one of the best MLB free agents this offseason. While his status as a right-right first baseman entering his age 30 season doesn't necessarily help, you can't deny his power. The New York Mets star has hit 226 home runs over the last six seasons. He is a prototypical power hitter in an era that loves the long ball.

3. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros – 3B

For the first time in eight years, the Houston Astros didn't make it to at least the ALCS. Throughout their dynasty, the Astros became notorious for letting star players go and replacing them with internal prospects. George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Gerrit Cole are players who fit that description, and Alex Bregman could be next.

Bregman has been with the Astros since before they won the World Series in 2017, and he has established himself as one of the best third basemen in baseball during that time. Bregman is a great contact hitter with a just as impressive glove.

4. Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles – RHP

The Baltimore Orioles are best known for their young roster of position players. Over the years, they've built up their farm system with elite bats, and now they should be contenders for a long time. Baltimore did invest in the rotation last offseason, though. The team made a trade for a proven starting pitcher in Corbin Burnes, and he impressed in his lone season with the Orioles.

It will be interesting to see how the Orioles continue to build this offseason after losing their first postseason matchup in each of the last two seasons. Burnes is still an ace, but he has been regressing over the last couple of years, especially with his go-to cutter. The Orioles pitching staff was depleted because of injuries this season, but they will have a number of arms returning to health next season. Still retaining the pitcher's services by re-signing him as a free agent seems like it should be a priority for the MLB team in Baltimore.

5. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians – RHP

Shane Bieber had Tommy John surgery at the start of the 2024 season, and he could be out for about half of next season. Still, the Cleveland Guardians star is a proven commodity. He isn't far removed from winning a Cy Young, and assuming there are no setbacks with his injury, a team willing to wait out his return could be landing a true ace with nasty stuff at a discounted rate.

6. Max Fried, Atlanta Braves – LHP

Max Fried doesn't have the best stuff, nor is he an elite strikeout pitcher, but he consistently gets the job done. The Atlanta Braves pitcher has led baseball in ERA since 2020, but he has been heavily reliant on an elite defense behind him. Still, the production is there, and any team would love to have the lefty.

7. Blake Snell, San Francisco Giants – LHP

Blake Snell is one of the most polarizing pitchers in baseball. When he is on, he has stuff that almost nobody can hit. He has twice led MLB in ERA because of that. However, he is prone to losing command, which leads to him walking more batters than ideal.

That concern led to Snell only receiving a two-year contract from the San Francisco Giants last offseason, but he is now widely expected to opt out of the second year of his deal and pursue a massive contract. Teams will view Snell in different lights. Some teams don't want the risk that is associated with him, while others will view him as one of the best free agents in MLB this offseason.

8. Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers – SS

Willy Adames has always had a great glove, and in 2024, he had his best season with that bat. That will likely get him handsomely paid in free agency. Shortstops who can hit are valuable in the biggest way in MLB, and Adames is coming off a season where he had career highs in home runs (32), stolen bases (21), and on-base percentage (.331).

9. Jack Flaherty, Los Angeles Dodgers – RHP

Jack Flaherty was a trade deadline acquisition for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he played a key role in helping the Dodgers win the World Series. While Los Angeles' pitching staff struggled with injuries, Flaherty stepped up and often worked as an ace for his team. The Dodgers traded for him knowing he'd be a rental.

10. Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers – LF

It wasn't only the trade market that the Dodgers used to add talent for their championship run. Prior to the 2024 season, the Dodgers gave out over $1 billion in contracts. One of those deals went to Teoscar Hernandez, and the outfielder exceeded all expectations in Los Angeles.

Hernandez had a career-high 33 home runs in what was his second All-Star season. The Dodgers always spend big in the offseason, so it will be interesting to see who they do and don't bring back in their championship defense season next year. He will again enter the open market as one of the best MLB free agents.