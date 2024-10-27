The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers has already begun, and it is quickly looking like a classic. Juan Soto, who is one of the best players playing in the Fall Classic, has been center stage at the highest level of baseball. The Yankees outfielder is one of MLB's elite, and he has had an incredible season.

Soto finished second in the league in walks (129), and he added 41 home runs as well. He has even belted four more long balls while hitting .350 during a spectacular postseason run.

Soto has been in the public eye because this is one of the most anticipated World Series ever, but fans have been paying extra close attention to how he plays because he is an impending free agent. So far, Soto has looked phenomenal, but his Yankees are down 0-2 in the World Series despite his spectacular play.

After the season, Soto has a chance to sign one of the biggest contracts in MLB history. He certainly might re-sign with the Yankees, but you never know how things will unfold in the craziness of free agency. So, check out the gallery to see what Juan Soto would look like in the uniform of every team around MLB.

Arizona Diamondbacks

After making a surprise run to the World Series in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks took a step back and missed the postseason all together this year. A Juan Soto addition would force the Diamondbacks to move their best player, Corbin Carroll, into a full-time center field role.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves' best player is a right fielder, but Atlanta has made late runs in the two seasons where Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. Acuna Jr. has a rare speed/power combination, but Soto would bring even more to the Braves offense with his ability to diagnose strikes and balls.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have revamped their offense over the last couple of years, but they've mainly done it through their farm system. The team's high-powered offense is led by highly touted recent prospects.

For the second straight season, the Orioles lost in their first postseason matchup, and they now might lean on free agency to build to their roster and get them over the hump. With all of the pitching injuries they've had though, they might be more likely to add arms than bats.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are one of the big market teams in MLB, so they certainly have the money to make a Soto deal work. Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, and Masataka Yoshida are the only Red Sox players making over $10 million next season, and none of them play in the outfield.

Chicago Cubs

With the Yankees heavily favored to retain Soto's services, the Chicago Cubs are actually in the top three most likely to sign him away, according to Vegas' odds. The Cubs need another slugger in their lineup, and Soto will be one of the best to ever hit the open market.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox just had the worst season in the modern era. While they are years away from contending, the signing of Soto would certainly get them on the right track. The White Sox ownership has never shown much of a willingness to sign big deals, though. In fact, the addition of Andrew Benintendi in 2022 for $75 million was the largest deal in White Sox history, and Soto is going to cost a lot more than that.

The outfielder also likely has no desire to play for a team as bad as the White Sox.

Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto was the Cincinnati Reds' longtime superstar. Now, Elly De La Cruz has taken over those reins, but the addition of Soto would provide the Reds with one of the most electric star duos in MLB.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians made a run all the way to the ALCS this season. Soto would provide them with the extra spark that could get them over the hump and into the World Series. Offense is key in the postseason, and Soto has demonstrated that this year.

The Guardians can offer Soto superstar status but without the pressure of some of the bigger market teams. Cleveland are consistent winners too, so Soto would still be in the limelight and on a perennial contender if he were to sign with the Guardians.

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are a weird team when it comes to roster construction. In recent years, they've been unwilling to pay their best players, as was evident when they traded Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

They have signed some star external free agents to big deals though, but those haven't worked out. The prime example of that is Kris Bryant. Juan Soto is already one of the best home run hitters in baseball, but he would certainly hit some more long balls if he played a mile above sea level.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers season didn't start off great, but it ended with a historic hot streak that gives the franchise hope for the future. The team's future outlook would certainly look a lot brighter with Juan Soto on their roster, though.

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are already one of the most hated teams in baseball because of their sign-stealing scandal. They made it to at least the ALCS in seven straight seasons until the 2024 campaign regardless, though. Houston's sustained success never relied on the same players, either.

The team constantly brought in new players to help them stay at the top in baseball, and while that was usually in the form of internally developed prospects, Houston was never against bringing in outside talent. A Soto addition would be beneficial to the team, as it would for any of the 30 teams around MLB. It would make the Astros even more hated than they already are by baseball fanatics, though.

Kansas City Royals

On the back of Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals had their best season since winning the World Series in 2015. In fact, this season was their first postseason appearance since they became champions.

The Royals are a smaller market team, which is part of what made their 2015 championship run so memorable. It also makes them long shots to be able to afford Soto, but perhaps the Royals will decide to take advantage of their hot season and press for another championship run with a Soto addition.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels aren't the Dodgers, but they are in the same city. Athletes always seem to want to be in Hollywood, and there is no reason to think the Soto would be any different, which keeps the Angels in the hunt for his services even one year after they lost Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are always big spenders, as evidenced by last offseason when they gave out over $1 billion in contracts to the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez. The spending has paid off for Los Angeles, and you can never count them out from signing the biggest name on the open market. How much more money the Dodgers can hand out is in doubt, and the team already has an elite right fielder in Mookie Betts.

Additionally, a Soto departure from the Yankees to the Dodgers would be a Kevin Durant-like move that would be heavily scrutinized. All of these factors make a Soto-Dodgers relationship unlikely, but because they are the Dodgers, you simply can't rule them out.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have had a lot of stars in their outfield on their roster over the last decade, including Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and most recently, Jazz Chisholm Jr. They've gotten rid of all of them, which makes a free agent move for Juan Soto unlikely. Miami has had stars on their roster nonetheless, though, so perhaps they aren't completely out of the picture in the Soto sweepstakes.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a unique philosophy to roster building in recent years. They've had impressive rosters with plenty of elite weapons, but they've also often been trade sellers and had their eyes on the future. If Milwaukee wants to go all in, there is no better player who can both help win now and in the long term than Juan Soto.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins nearly signed Juan Soto as an international free agent back in 2015. Securing him as an MLB free agent in 2024 will be a lot harder.

New York Mets

Juan Soto has been rumored to most likely be staying in New York once free agency hits. In all likelihood, he will re-sign with the Yankees, but it has also been rumored that the Mets are one of his top choices. If Soto signed a massive deal with the Subway Series rivals across town, it would immediately create one of the biggest rivalries in sports history, even if he were to help bring the Yankees a Commissioner's Trophy.

New York Yankees

As stated above, the odds are favorable that Soto will sign a new deal with the team he currently plays with. He has had a fantastic season with the Yankees, and there really isn't a better spot for him to have a chance to win. Although New York is down two games to none in the World Series, both of their losses were on the road, and the Yankees are now headed back home for a three game stretch.

A World Series title, which would be Soto's second, is still certainly in the mix, but there would be a good chance he'd re-sign with the Yankees even if they ended up losing the series. Soto already knows how he fits in New York, and from the outside looking in, it is a good fit. Perhaps Soto feels differently behind closed doors, which would lead to him signing elsewhere, but the Yankees are certainly the frontrunner to employ the right fielder next season and beyond.

A's

The Oakland Athletics are officially moving. The team will play in Sacramento in 2025. They are dropping the city name out of their title, and they will simply go by the “A's.” While it is massively unlikely that the A's would sign Soto, given that they tend to not like to pay superstars and there is an almost zero percent chance he would want to play for the team given their context, it would certainly give the team a massive fandom boost while they move locations if they signed the outfielder.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they haven't been able to get over the hump and win it all with this core, although they have been close. Soto is the prized free agent possession that could likely get them to glory before their championship window closes.

Soto would join Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola on a roster filled with stars if he were to sign in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Juan Soto has accomplished so much already that fans forget that he is only 26-years-old. Soto is still young in the baseball world, as plenty of great baseball players make their major league debut after that age.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a young outfielder hold down the fort for them for a long time in Andrew McCutchen, as the 38-year-old made his Pirates debut in 2009 and is still with the team (although there were some stops elsewhere in between). Perhaps Soto can be the next longtime Pirates outfielder.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres likely expected to have Juan Soto on their roster for a long time when they traded for him, but the top-heavy roster experiment in San Diego didn't work with Soto on the team, and financial concerns forced them to trade him to the Yankees.

That is how we have gotten to where we are in the Soto saga, and even with the Padres showing a willingness to spend big in recent years, a Soto reunion has to be viewed as unlikely.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants were another team that pursued Shohei Ohtani last season knowing how much it would cost to add him. That willingness to spend for a star could lead to Soto suiting up at Oracle Park.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have slowly been building something special. While some have viewed Juan Soto as the cherry on top for the Mariners, he is probably out of their price range.

St. Louis Cardinals

While the Yankees' 27 World Series titles are by far the most in MLB history, the St. Louis Cardinals rank second in that regard with 11 championships to their name. They are a more prestigious program than people give them credit for, and if winning is a priority for Soto, but he doesn't want to play for the Yankees, then the Cardinals are an option.

Tampa Bay Rays

Things went south quickly for the Tampa Bay Rays. The team that had an up-and-coming roster that was expected to contend for years ended up becoming trade sellers. The Rays success in the farm system means that they don't usually give big money deals to free agents.

Texas Rangers

A year after winning the World Series, the Texas Rangers missed the postseason outright. Juan Soto would help get the team back on track. After all, we do know that they are capable of winning the championship.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are a dark horse to sign Juan Soto. The team is only a year removed from being in the running to land Shohei Ohtani, so they could pursue another high-priced free agent superstar.

Washington Nationals

We don't have to guess what Juan Soto would look like in a Washington Nationals jersey, considering he made a name for himself with the team at the start of his career. The outfielder made two All-Star games with the Nationals, he won three Silver Sluggers awards while with the team, and he even helped win the Nationals their only World Series.

Despite all of that success, Soto declined a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals, which forced the team to trade him. It was considered one of the biggest trades in MLB history. Usually, a trade like that would prevent a reunion, but that isn't completely off of the table. Soto has only had good things to say about his first time in Washington, and now his brother, Elian Soto, signed with the team as an international free agent in 2023.