The Los Angeles Dodgers come into Game 4 of the 2024 World Series one win away from capturing the franchise’s eighth championship. The series shifted to New York on Monday but the result was the same. The Dodgers picked up the Game 3 victory.

LA finished with the best record in the regular season and won the National League Pennant. Now on the precipice of a world title, midseason acquisition Jack Flaherty gave his thoughts on the Dodgers' trade deadline moves that brought the veteran pitcher to Southern California along with key pieces Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech.

“I came over here, my job was to go out and try to win some ball games. Give the team a chance to win every time I went out. And then it was going to be a matter of time once Tommy [Edman] got healthy… I’m not surprised with what he’s done. It’s awesome to see him continue to do what he does after dealing with injuries the last couple years… Tommy is somebody who’s worked continuously hard, over and over again,” Flaherty said via SportsNet LA on X.

“And then I’ve known Kopech for a long time, same high school class. It’s been awesome to see what he’s been able to do… embracing his role in the pen and pitching some really big innings, has been nothing short of sensational… It’s been fun to be a part of it,” Flaherty added.

The Dodgers' trade deadline additions have been crucial for the team’s success

The eighth-year starter was a huge pickup for the Dodgers, who lost a number of important members of the rotation, including Dustin May, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani, who wasn’t able to pitch this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers started Flaherty in Game 1 of the World Series. He pitched 5.1 strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

Flaherty’s former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Edman has been a revelation for the Dodgers in the postseason. The infielder went off in the Championship Series against the New York Mets slashing .407/.393/.630 with two home runs and a Dodgers’ postseason series record 11 RBI en route to winning NLCS MVP. He’s continued dominating at the plate against the Yankees.

LA rescued Kopech from the Chicago White Sox – quite a change in fortunes for the reliever. He enjoyed a resurgence after leaving Detroit, taking on an important role in Los Angeles. The Dodgers bullpen has been clutch in the postseason, functioning as a fourth starter.

LA’s lineup is undeniably stacked with three former league MVPs, including this year’s presumptive NL MVP Shohei Ohtani. But Freddie Freeman is stealing the show in the Fall Classic. Freeman entered Barry Bonds territory with a home run in each of the first three games and he got yet another homer in the first inning of Game 4, his fourth of the World Series.

While Los Angeles entered the season as arguably the most talented team in all of baseball, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts credited the trade acquisitions for helping to make LA a juggernaut. As Roberts said, “These guys have been huge for us.”