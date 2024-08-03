There's no question that Team USA has the deepest pool of NBA players when it comes to basketball. As a result, in every FIBA tournament, Team USA is always dubbed as the heavy favorite to win it all. In fact, throughout the years, several legends have answered the call of the national team.

While the Americans have absorbed some losses on rare occasions, there have been a handful of NBA legends who finished their international careers undefeated while playing for the red, white and blue. Let's take a look at the 10 best NBA players who never lost playing for Team USA.

1. Kobe Bryant

When Team USA needed to redeem themselves, it didn't take long for them to figure out that Kobe Bryant was the missing puzzle to the Redeem Team.

Bryant became the face of the Redeem Team, helping them win games at the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship before taking the Olympic Gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. All in all, Bryant accumulated a 26-0 record with Team USA.

2. Michael Jordan

Another Team USA star that remained unblemished was no other than the GOAT Michael Jordan. Jordan suited up in two Olympics, the first in 1984 held at Los Angeles and the second in 1992 in Barcelona. Jordan starred in both Olympics, leading to gold-medal finishes. In total, Jordan posted a 16-0 record in a Team USA uniform.

The only active player for Team USA in this list that has an undefeated record for them is Stephen Curry. Curry is currently 17-0 in FIBA play.

He added two more victories after the Americans came away with wins over Serbia and South Sudan in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Although Curry's streak is on the line, Team USA is looking great thus far to get the job done in Paris.

Like MJ, Charles Barkley was also part of the stacked Dream Team. Barkley would stand out as the best player from that squad, leading the team in points. The former NBA MVP answered the call of duty once more at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where he collected his second Olympic gold medal. Barkley posted a 16-0 record for Team USA.

5. Karl Malone

Known as The Mailman, Karl Malone was one of the best power forwards in the NBA. It was the same story when he suited up for the Americans with his undefeated streak en route to an Olympic gold as part of the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Malone averaged 13.0 points per outing in the Dream Team's dominant 8-0 run.

6. Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen is known as the partner of Michael Jordan during their two three-peat runs for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. Showing his ability to thrive along superstars, Pippen helped Team USA win two-straight gold medals. He also collected 16 wins and 0 losses. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in those two events.

7. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett is popular as one of the best power forwards to ever play in the NBA. KG brought his heart and soul for the red, white and blue to the Sydney Olympics. Although some teams like Lithuania gave Team USA a run for their money, KG helped the squad finish with a clean 8-0 record for the Olympic gold medal.

8. Jason Kidd

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Jason Kidd isn't the most athletic guard. However, his high IQ and elite playmaking make him an ideal fit for any Team USA roster composed of the brightest stars.

As a result, it isn't surprising Kidd answered the call of national duty for four international tournaments, highlighted by two Olympics. The current Dallas Mavericks head coach is actually the winningest Team USA player without any losses at 46.

Another elite point guard who starred for Team USA was Kyrie Irving. Irving holds a 17-0 win-loss record after starring at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics. There was no doubt that Irving was one of the biggest snubs in the Team USA roster that's currently playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

10. Vince Carter

Half man, half amazing, Vince Carter was a menace as well for Team USA, highlighted by his iconic poster dunk against France's Frederic Weis. However, Carter was actually a national team mainstay, having suited up for Team USA in three major tournaments.

As a battle-tested Team USA star, Carter wound up undefeated, capped off by a gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where he played hero against Lithuania in the semifinals.