Cooper Flagg is currently projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He dominated at the high school level, taking the Gatorade Player of the Year honors, averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game and is now starring for Duke basketball.

He continued to make waves this summer after a spectacular performance for the USA Select Team that scrimmaged against the stacked Team USA squad led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Given the hype surrounding Flagg, here is a look at the 10 best NBA teams that should get Cooper Flagg.

1. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are coming off one of their worst seasons in NBA franchise history. Furthermore, they're expected to be cellar dwellers this season as they look forward to a loaded 2025 NBA Draft, headlined by Cooper Flagg. The Pistons already have a talented young core at their disposal.

However, the addition of Flagg should open a more promising future alongside Cade Cunningham. While the addition of Flagg won't exactly turn the team's fortunes around, but Flagg should easily be one of the main offensive arsenals that should keep Pistons competitive right from the get-go.

2. Brooklyn Nets

Another team that seems to be investing in a rebuilding chapter with a young roster are the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Nets letting go of Mikal Bridges and enduring an injury-riddled Ben Simmons, the addition of Flagg should inject some new life to a disappointing franchise that hasn't made the NBA Finals in recent memory despite parading star-studded rosters. Right from the get-go, Flagg would easily be the main star of the team.

3. Chicago Bulls

There's no doubt that the Chicago Bulls should be an enticing destination for Flagg. Furthermore, with the Bulls giving up on their present core by trading for Josh Giddey, it seems that this decorated franchise is headed for the reset button.

With Flagg possibly headlining the 2025 NBA Draft, Chicago must be placing Flagg on their radar. The addition of Flagg should give the Windy City a young dynamic duo in the wings that could potentially power them back to their glory days since Derrick Rose took over Chicago.

4. Utah Jazz

Another team that's in the midst of a rebuilding mode is the Utah Jazz. For two seasons now, since breaking up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the team has relied on All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen.

Adding Flagg could be the missing piece for the Jazz looking to return to competitive playoff form. Although the Jazz will have to make some moves to land the Duke prospect, Flagg should theoretically form an effective one-two punch with the Finnish big man.

5. Washington Wizards

2024 NBA Draft's second-overall pick Alex Sarr had a nightmare showing in the NBA Summer League. If Sarr continues to struggle once the season starts, the Wizards may have to resort to trying to draft Flagg in next year's draft. Not only will his name be fitting to the city of Washington, but Flagg should easily be the face of the Wizards' young up-and-coming core.

6. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have found their latest centerpiece by drafting Victor Wembanyama, who went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year. Adding Flagg to pair with Wemby could open another bright future for the Spurs.

The Spurs will have no shortage of size, offense, and defense with Flagg and Wemby running the floor in San Antonio. But more importantly, under Gregg Popovich's watch, both should develop steadily into certified NBA stars.

7. Golden State Warriors

With Flagg impressing in the exhibition for Team USA's select team against the Paris Bound squad, Coach Steve Kerr got a first-hand look of the Duke prospect. Furthermore, Flagg also confessed that he enjoyed playing alongside Warriors project Brandin Podziemski.

While the Warriors still have a reliable duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Curry has hinted about his distaste for playing in a bottom-feeder team. Given Curry's possible departure, the Warriors may have to consider adding a generational talent like Flagg to begin another era.

8. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks were quite competitive under Trae Young. However, the Hawks are also welcoming the idea of having another fresh start. In fact, the Hawks were the darlings of the 2024 NBA Draft, picking Zaccharie Risacher with the first-overall pick before trading for Nikola Đurišić.

Given that both players didn't exactly impress in the NBA Summer League, the addition of Flagg should excite some fans in Atlanta. Furthermore, the Duke prospect should provide a generational talent to the city like never before.

9. Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson wasn't the second-overall pick the Portland Trail Blazers expected him to be. In fact, Henderson even failed to land a spot in any of the All-Rookie Teams. With the Blazers trying to move on after Damian Lillard's departure, Flagg should be an enticing prospect.

ESPN analyst Zach Lowe revealed that the Blazers may have plans to acquire the generational talent. If Flagg does land in Portland, he could easily take over for the team. However, his supporting cast should be another question mark that made Lillard leave in the first place.

10. Boston Celtics

The projected 2025 NBA Draft top-overall pick has expressed to the public that his favorite NBA team is the Boston Celtics. While the addition of Flagg should be an enticing addition for the winningest franchise in the league, the defending champions simply don't have room for him with their already established core led by Jayson Tatum and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Nonetheless, it won't be surprising if Flagg finds his way to Boston down the road, especially when the Celtics decide to move on from their present core. The addition of a prime Cooper Flagg should put Boston in the championship hunt for years to come.