The NBA Summer League is an early showcase for NBA fans to get a glimpse of upcoming young players, particularly top overall picks. This should help young prospects transition better to the NBA style of play.

However, as a lot of experts say, one shouldn't put plenty of stock into the NBA Summer League. In fact, some NBA stars today have struggled during their Summer League days. Here is a look at the 10 worst performances by a lottery pick in the NBA Summer League.

1. Alex Sarr vs. Blazers

Stats: 0 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 0/15 FG, 0/7 3PT

The recent lottery pick in the NBA to struggle heavily was the Wizards' Alex Sarr. The 2024 NBA Draft's second-overall pick couldn't find a rhythm in the NBA Summer League, shooting only 9-for-47 from the field overall, capped off by a nightmare game against the Portland Trail Blazers where he couldn't buy a single point.

2. Dragan Bender vs. Kings

Stats: 0 points, 5 rebounds, 4 fouls, 0/5 FG, 0/4 3PT

The Phoenix Suns were hoping fourth-overall pick Dragan Bender would be huge for the franchise, especially with the influx of European stars breaking out into the NBA.

While Bender showed some flashes, he struggled mightily in the NBA style of play, with the Suns even patiently waiting for his development by fielding the European star in three-straight Summer League seasons. Unfortunately, Bender's struggles are enough to remind you why he's no longer in the NBA.

3. Trae Young vs. Blazers

Stats: 0 points, 3 assists, 3 TOs, 0/2 FG, 0/2 3PT

While Luka Doncic was sidelined by the Dallas Mavericks from play in the NBA Summer League, Trae Young suited up for the Atlanta Hawks. Around this time, there was a lot of chatter regarding the Hawks giving up Luka for Young. However, Young didn't really help himself after struggling to shoot in the NBA Summer League, making only 27% on three-pointers.

Of course, he also registered a goose egg against the Blazers after suffering a quad injury in the middle of the game. Fortunately, Young did eventually adjust to the NBA style of play, becoming an All-Star caliber guard.

4. Lonzo Ball vs. Clippers

Stats: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2/15 FG, 1/11 3PT

Thanks to his father, Lonzo Ball easily became the talk of the town when the Los Angeles Lakers made him the second-overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. But with heavy expectations, Ball ultimately struggled against the Los Angeles Clippers in his Lakers debut. He could only convert two field goals and one triple. It was a nightmare game for the Lakers' lottery pick.

5. Jaylen Brown vs. Phoenix Suns

Stats: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 0/6 FG, 0/3 3PT

The reigning 2024 NBA Finals MVP has come a long way. However, Brown did get himself in the middle of controversy during this offseason. Aside from his omission from Team USA, Brown was caught on camera saying a few words about Lakers rookie and LeBron James' son Bronny James.

This led to Gilbert Arenas bringing out his forgettable NBA Summer League start, including this ugly stat line against the Suns.

6. Brandon Ingram vs. Warriors

Stats: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 0/5 FG, 0/1 3PT

Prior to getting drafted in the NBA, Lakers fans were excited about Brandon Ingram's potential to be similar to Kevin Durant's impact given their similarities in build. However, Ingram was far from being a Durantula.

In fact, after the Lakers made him the second-overall pick in 2016, Ingram struggled against the Blazers and Warriors in two-straight games, finishing with a total of 14 points in two games on 3-of-17 shooting from the field. Ingram needed to move out of Los Angeles to blossom into an All-Star.

7. Jimmer Fredette vs. Hornets

Stats: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2/11 FG, 0/8 3PT

Coming out of BYU, basketball fans were excited to see Jimmer Fredette shoots the lights out in the NBA, showcasing his limitless range. But while Fredette lit it up at the college level, that wasn't the case in the NBA.

After one disappointing season in the NBA, Fredette was fielded in the 2012 NBA Summer League to gain his confidence. It's worth noting that the 2011 offseason saw the NBA undergo a lockout. But in Fredette's first Summer League game, the 10th-overall pick blanked all of his attempts from rainbow country and could only muster two field goals.

8. Derrick Rose vs. Pacers

Stats: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 TOs, 2/9 FG

When the Bulls selected Derrick Rose with the first-overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, fans started to doubt after his stint in the NBA Summer League. Hounded by knee injuries, Rose wasn't in his best form, especially after struggling against the Indiana Pacers. Although his knee injuries were an early glimpse, Rose did become the youngest MVP in NBA history.

9. Victor Wembanyama vs. Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2/13 FG, 1/6 3PT

Last year, Victor Wembanyama was hyped to take over the NBA, leading him to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the top overall pick. However, his first game wasn't his best form.

In fact, Wemby even confessed how he didn't really know what he was doing during his first NBA sanctioned game. But despite a slow start, Wembanyama picked up the pace during the NBA season, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year.

10. Stephen Curry vs. Bulls

Stats: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 3/15 FG, 0/4 3PT

A good case of not putting plenty of stock in the NBA Summer League is Stephen Curry. The Warriors' seventh-overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft struggled to shoot the ball, hitting only 35% from behind the arc in the Summer League, capped off by a long night against the Bulls. Fast-forward to today, Curry is known as the best shooter in the world.