Team USA always features some of the best American basketball players. Since 1992, Team USA has often fielded a roster composed of NBA stars.

Prior to that, international tourneys only allowed amateur players. Nonetheless, despite loaded rosters throughout the years, some elite players still missed the cut. Let's take a look at the 10 biggest NBA stars that surprisingly never played for Team USA

With three All-Star Game appearances and an NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award, Gilbert Arenas should've been a reliable starter for any team at the world stage.

Arenas was part of the Team USA pool headed to the 2006 FIBA World Championships in Greece. However, Arenas was cut from the team at a time when the All-Star guard was also suffering a groin injury.

9. Blake Griffin

There's no doubt that Blake Griffin had a decorated basketball career, despite injuries. He earned six All-Star appearances, five All-NBA Team selections and the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year. He's also the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion. Griffin's athleticism and size would've been a key asset for a Team USA squad that loves to score in transition.

Unfortunately, injuries marred not only Griffin's NBA career, but also his chance to play for Team USA. His best shot was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, where he withdrew from the squad. The All-Star big man was expected to play for the 2016 Rio Olympics but opted not to suit up after an injury-riddled 2015-16 season.

8. John Wall

It wasn't long ago when John Wall took the NBA by storm with his speed, quickness and athleticism. The 2010 NBA first-overall NBA Draft pick went on to become a five-time NBA All-Star. Wall actually had plenty of chances to crack a Team USA roster. However, injuries and showing up out of shape in minicamps didn't help his cause, resulting in him getting cut from the team.

7. LaMarcus Aldridge

Another elite big man who failed to add a Team USA stint to his storied basketball career was LaMarcus Aldridge. He did get an invite for the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics. Aldridge withdrew in 2014. Prior to the Rio Olympics, Aldridge excused himself to heal from a hand injury. Aldridge's midrange sniping would've been an asset for Team USA.

6. Chris Webber

Speaking of elite big men, Chris Webber would've been a welcome addition to Team USA's 2000 and 2004 Olympic squads. The five time All-Star even expressed his desire to suit up for the USA national team. Despite his fine play, Webber was also dealing with legal disputes, an off-court issue that Team USA didn't need.

5. Dennis Rodman

Another case of off-court issues, Dennis Rodman was an important player for the Detroit Pistons' championship teams. He would've been a welcome addition to the 1992 Dream Team.

However, that squad was already stacked at best, even for an elite rebounder like Rodman. Nonetheless, Team USA didn't need him and his controversial personality to take care of business in Barcelona.

4. Julius Erving

There aren't a lot of NBA players who were as acrobatic as Julius Erving. Dr. J played like poetry in motion when attempting layups in traffic.

However, Erving played at a time when NBA players weren't fielded yet to suit up for national teams in international competitions. Had Dr. J played for Team USA, there's no question that some gold medals would further solidify his greatness.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

Another former NBA star who missed out on the international stage was Wilt Chamberlain. He owns plenty of NBA records, highlighted by his 100-point scoring feat. Had Chamberlain been allowed to play as an NBA player, it's safe to say that the NBA scoring record holder would've been unstoppable at the world stage.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Although Abdul-Jabbar wasn't able to play for Team USA as an NBA player for the same reasons, he did get a chance to suit up for the 1968 Olympic Games as a standout of UCLA. According to reports, Abdul-Jabbar chose to boycott the Team USA selection, as he took a stand against racial inequality. It was a powerful move by the six-time NBA MVP.

After withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Olympics team, it seems that fans will never get to see Kawhi Leonard suit up for the Olympics or even Team USA. The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP will be missed for his elite perimeter defense and timely scoring. However, nagging injuries robbed Leonard's chance to represent his country.