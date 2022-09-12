10 biggest winners and losers after NFL Week 1

NFL Week 1 has come and gone. It heralded the start of the 2022 season and the start of the path to Super Bowl LVII. From the Buffalo Bills’ overwhelming victory against the Los Angeles Rams to the crazy action on Sunday’s NFL schedule, there are plenty of winners and losers to consider.

The activity on Sunday was actually much greater than on Thursday. NFL Week 1 saw a tie, an overtime triumph in the last seconds, and big wins for a number of teams. We saw everything we wanted to see to kick off the 2022 season, and there could be much more excitement in the coming weeks.

Let’s take a look at the NFL Week 1 winners and losers.

NFL Week 1 Winners

5. Lamar Jackson is worth big bucks

Before this game, the Baltimore Ravens disclosed their final contract offer to Lamar Jackson. In Week 1, Jackson demonstrated why he is worth more than what Baltimore offered.

Remember that the conditions leading up to NFL Week 1 were not ideal. Baltimore took the field in the absence of starter running back J.K. Dobbins and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Despite this, Jackson escaped pressure the whole game, finishing with three touchdowns and a 98.4 passer rating. This performance helped establish Jackson’s real value.

4. Saquon Barkley is back!

While Saquon Barkley faced a lot of pressure, many people were optimistic since New York rebuilt its offensive line and signed Brian Daboll. Needless to say, Barkley’s return was pretty awesome.

He is the Giants’ offensive focal point. Barkley played 82.8 percent of the snaps in NFL Week 1, the most among running backs. He also looked like the All-Pro talent the football world saw in his rookie season. Fittingly, it’s Barkley’s final play that will be remembered the most, and it might provide the spark this organization has badly needed for years.

THE GIANTS TAKE THE LEAD LATE ON A TWO-POINT CONVERSION! Saquon Barkley gets the shovel pass and New York is one minute away from stealing a win on the road. 🎥 @Giantspic.twitter.com/lPRfiKwyjA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 11, 2022

3. Man, those Bills be real

Von Miller was signed by the Buffalo Bills over the offseason. His impact on the game is truly undeniable.

In NFL Week 1, Buffalo recorded 15 quarterback hits, seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a 41 percent pressure rate without blitzing. Remember, this happened against one of the greatest 2021 NFL offenses. The Bills won in every manner conceivable by living in the Rams’ backfield. This is a defense capable of carrying a club to the Super Bowl, and thanks to Josh Allen, it may not even be necessary.

2. Jalen Hurts flying high

The Philadelphia Eagles do not anticipate quarterback Jalen Hurts to be a big-time passer. Instead, they want the second-year starter to capitalize on the quality surrounding him and make the available plays. Hurts achieved all of this in Week 1.

He gained yards anytime he wanted, totaling 90 yards on the ground. His greatest run of the day was a 16-yard scamper. It makes head coach Nick Sirianni’s play-calling even more effective, as seen by four guys scoring running TDs. Expecting 38 points every week is unrealistic, but the Eagles offensive might be one of the best in the NFC this season.

1. Mahomes doesn’t miss Hill

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a statement — he doesn’t need Tyreek Hill. Mahomes can make things work with almost anyone as long as Travis Kelce is around. JuJu Smith-Schuster (79 yards) contributed, rookie Skyy Moore made a 30-yard catch, and Mahomes racked up 360 yards and five touchdowns without breaking a sweat.

It feels safe to say Mahomes will be just fine without the wide receiver who behaved as if switching from Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa saved his career.

"I think we showed what we've been saying: … It's gonna be everybody." – Patrick Mahomes on the @Chiefs' offense without Tyreek Hill 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/bTx1MRXNba — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2022

NFL Week 1 Losers

5. Soldier Field

Soldier Field is a dump. According to the Chicago Tribune, this has been the case for more than 30 years. In a 2010 poll, NFLPA members ranked Soldier Field 17th out of the league’s 18 grass grounds.

As a result, those in control of Soldier Field took action. They replanted the field with Bermuda grass before this week’s game against the 49ers. But something went wrong since the field flooded when it stormed on Sunday. The grounds staff attempted to whisk water off the field using what appeared to be large squeegees, but it didn’t quite work. It cost both the Bears and 49ers points, penalties, and yards. It was mud ugly.

4. Baker’s almost-revenge

Baker Mayfield came close to avenging himself against the Cleveland Browns. After struggling for nearly three quarters, Mayfield guided the Panthers to 17 fourth-quarter points and a lead until the Browns interrupted his vengeance party with a 58-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cade York with eight seconds left. It would have been fantastic from about 70.

Mayfield is now 0-4 in NFL debuts, including 0-3 with the Browns.

3. Packers wideouts

Rodgers struggled to locate a receiver to throw to against the Vikings. He finished with 195 yards passing, 0 touchdowns, and an interception. He actually found rookie receiver Christian Watson deep for a possible score at one point, but Watson fumbled the ball.

To be honest, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Watson had a 12.9 percent drop rate in college, and such concerns do not resolve themselves overnight. Watson is a work in progress, a wideout who is still years away from realizing his full potential. Rodgers and the Packers do not have time to wait for that.

Aaron Rodgers giving Christian Watson the 'I'm talking about you on the Pat McAfee Show' look. pic.twitter.com/Bed37FMSxS — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) September 11, 2022

2. Stafford & the Champs

In Week 1, Los Angeles and quarterback Matthew Stafford created some serious worries. First and foremost, the Rams’ offensive line is an issue. After Andrew Whitworth retired, everyone’s suspicions about this starting unit were confirmed fairly immediately.

Of course, this aggravates Stafford’s situation. A QB who is already prone to making a few incorrect calls every game will be put under much greater pressure. As if that wasn’t enough, Stafford’s passes didn’t appear to have the same touch. Whether it’s due to the elbow or the lengthy layoff this summer, it’s a red flag to keep an eye on.

1. Dak & the Cowboys

It’s just Week 1, and the Cowboys already look like they have a Week 13 injury report. Things began to fall apart as soon as their game against the Buccaneers game began. On the first drive, Connor McGovern suffered an ankle injury and had to be taken off the field. Jayron Kearse, the team’s tackles leader last year, also had a knee injury and had to leave the stadium on crutches.

With six minutes remaining in the game, the worst-case scenario occurred — Dak Prescott sustained a hand injury that would need surgery. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott may be placed on injured reserve soon and miss up to two months.