The worst case scenario has come true for the Baltimore Ravens. After months of contract negotiations, Lamar Jackson has not signed a contract extension with the team. The two sides failed to agree to a deal before the start of the season. As a result, Jackson and Baltimore will resume these talks after the season is over.

The big question on everyone’s minds after this news broke was simple: just how much money did Lamar Jackson turn down from the Ravens? There were rumors of what Jackson was demanding from the team, yes. However, there were no clear-cut reports on the actual numbers. Well, Chris Mortensen has the answers for the question everyone has been asking. (via Chris Mortensen)

Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 11, 2022

As Mortensen alluded to in his tweet, Lamar Jackson was angling for a contract similar to what Deshaun Watson got in Cleveland. However, the Ravens were not willing to do that. They tried to compromise by offering a longer and more lucrative deal than any other quarterback outside of Watson. Apparently, that wasn’t enough.

A major talking point during these negotiations was Lamar Jackson not having an agent. Many fans were worried that the Ravens QB could be torpedoing his chances at a big payday by not hiring a professional agent. However, according to Mortensen, Jackson was counseled by the NFLPA during the negotiations.

Jackson received active counsel from the NFLPA at the highest levels and the union advised that based on performance and age (25) he was justified to demand a fully guaranteed contract if that's what he wanted, sources added. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 11, 2022

Jackson is too good to not be paid the big bucks. The only question is which team will sign the quarterback to a mega-deal. Ravens fans are hoping that the team figures out a way to keep the electric Jackson with the team long-term.