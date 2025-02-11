The NBA All-Star Weekend is just a stone's throw away. One of the best events in the annual showcase is the 3-Point Contest. Usually, the event features the best three-point marksmen in the NBA. But while shooters usually take center stage, a handful of them have surprisingly missed out on the event.

With the participants for the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest having been announced, let's take a look at the 10 greatest shooters that never competed in the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Donyell Marshall

Donyell Marshall may have been just a 35% career three-point shooter. However, this is a player that once set the NBA record for most three-point field goals in a single game with 12. Take note, Marshall set the record while the league had yet to usher in the three-point revolution.

Coming off the bench, Marshall tallied 38 points and 10 rebounds while converting 12 of 19 from downtown. A performance like that somehow never earned him a place in the annual NBA 3-Point Contest.

Donte DiVincenzo

Regarded as one of the premiere 3-and-D players in the NBA, Donte DiVincenzo is also a reliable knockdown shooter who can thrive at the NBA 3-Point Contest. Fortunately for NBA fans, he does have a chance to get his name called in future seasons. In the ongoing 2024-25 season, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, DiVincenzo is hitting 36.9% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Robert Horry

Robert Horry was a staple on various championship teams. In fact, he has seven NBA championship rings. As a career 34.1% shooter from deep, Horry didn't always shine bright in the regular season.

However, he always stepped up to the plate during the playoffs by knocking down some of the most iconic clutch shots in postseason play. With his crazy ability in the clutch, it would've been a treat to see Horry partake in the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Chris Mullin

At his prime, Chris Mullin was a deadly knockdown shooter. He also shot a decent 38.4% from beyond the arc and was a vital cog for the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers. It's a shame Mullin never competed in the annual NBA 3-Point Contest.

If anything, Mullin did outclass Kevin Durant once in 2017 long after Mullin had retired. Given that he defeated one of the best shooters in today's game, that's all you need to be convinced that the 6-foot-7 forward was a deadly marksman.

Jordan Poole

While his Washington Wizards stint hasn't been impressive, no one will forget that Jordan Poole was supposedly one of the Golden State Warriors' main cornerstones. His outside shooting perfectly meshed well within the team's system.

And with the Wizards, he has continued to be a legitimate threat from the perimeter. For the 2024-25 season, Poole is hitting 37% of his threes, which is a career-high.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Widely known for his elite shooting in Europe, Bogdan Bogdanovic has certainly translated his abilities at the NBA level. Although he hasn't been shooting the ball well this year, the new Los Angeles Clippers guard following a midseason trade is still a knockdown shooter, as he is a 38.0% three-point shooter throughout his career.

Moreover, giving him a chance to participate in the NBA 3-Point Contest should be a spectacle for a catch-and-shoot player like him.

Bojan Bogdanovic

Speaking of European shooters, Bojan Bogdanovic is another elite sniper who should never be left open. As a reliable catch-and-shoot player, Bogdanovic has converted 39.4% of his shots from deep in his career. Unfortunately, an injury has sidelined him for the season thus far for the Brooklyn Nets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has earned a reputation as a reliable championship piece. In fact, his two-way play has helped the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets win championships. As a 36.5% career three-point shooter, it'd be nice to see him give other snipers a run for their money. Moreover, the way the NBA 3-Point Contest is designed, KCP should easily thrive.

Omri Casspi

At his peak, Omri Casspi was a shooting forward with great size at 6-foot-9. One of his best moments as a shooter was responding to Stephen Curry's heat check in a tight duel between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. It's a shame that we never got to witness him shoot the lights out at the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Rasual Butler

When it comes to pure shooters, Rasual Butler's name had to be up there. Given that Butler carved out a 13-year career with shooting as his calling card, it's a no-brainer that he was a master of his craft. Butler knocked down 36.2% of his three-point field goals in his career