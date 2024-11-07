As the football season moves past its midway point, ten HBCU standouts have been named as finalists for the Aeneas Williams Award. Howard DB Kenny Gallop Jr. won the award last season and he headlines the HBCU defensive stars making plays for their respective teams this season.

The list of nominees is below.

Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, Sr.

James Burgess, Alabama State, Sr.

Carlvainsky Decius, Morgan State, Sr.

Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, Gr. Sr.

MJ Hinson Jr., Texas Southern, Fr.

Isaiah Norris, North Carolina Central, Sr.

Andrew Smith, Alcorn State, Sr.

Boogie Trotter, Tennessee State, Jr.

Barry Wagner Jr., Delaware State, RS Jr.

Jordan White, Hampton, Gr. Sr.

The award is named after the legendary football star who played for Southern University from 1998-1990. He was drafted by the Cardinals with the 59th pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. In his NFL career, Williams amassed 55 interceptions, returning them for a total of 807 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also had 3 sacks and 23 fumble recoveries. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The award was created in 2022 and is given to the best defensive back in Division I HBCU Football, per a decision by a screening committee in collaboration with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker was the inaugural winner of the award in the 2022 season. Baker was announced as a semifinalist last season but the award ultimately went to Gallop.

In his award-winning season, Gallop he recorded 65 total tackles (40 solo, 23 assist), 1.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions for 26 yards, and defended 3 passes in 11 games. His performance helped the Bison emerge as the 2023 MEAC Champions and clinch a sport in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The semifinalists are chosen by a screening committee in collaboration with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, based on their on-field performance, athletic skill, and character. This list is not definitive; players who consistently excel as the season continues may still be acknowledged as one of the three finalists.