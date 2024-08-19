Scoring is the name of the game when it comes to basketball. There's no question that NBA fans love to watch a high-scoring affair. When teams get on a roll, more often than not, putting plenty of points on the board increases the chances of getting the wins. Let's take a closer look at the 10 highest-scoring point totals by an NBA team.

10. Chicago Bulls – 168

It was easy to see that neither the Atlanta Hawks nor the Chicago Bulls wanted to lose this 2019 game. In fact, the game needed four extra periods to decide a winner.

The Bulls, however, came out on top by reaching one of the highest point totals by a single team in a game. The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine's 47-point explosion. He was also supported by Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr., who both had 31 points apiece.

9. Denver Nuggets – 168

Eleven years prior to the Bulls-Hawks game, the Denver Nuggets also reached 168 points. However, they didn't need extra periods. The Nuggets trashed the Seattle Supersonics by 52 points. They were led by Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, and Kenyon Martin, who combined for 73 points.

8. Philadelphia Warriors – 169

The Philadelphia Warriors reached 169 total points, all in regulation. But more importantly, they also dominated the New York Knicks by cruising to a 22-point victory. The highlight of the night, however, was Wilt Chamberlain setting the NBA record for most points in a game by finishing with 100. Since then, not a single NBA player has reached that tally.

7. San Antonio Spurs – 171

In a game that needed three overtimes to decide a winner, the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs were engaged in a high-scoring affair. The Spurs needed George Gervin's 50 points along with Mike Mitchell's 45-point barrage to escape the Bucks by a slim margin in the third extra period in 1982.

6. Phoenix Suns – 173

In a game against the Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns had a field day by torching their opponents by 30 points. Phoenix was led by Cedric Ceballos, who had 32 points off the bench. The team also enjoyed 20-point outings from Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Tom Chambers, and Kenny Battle.

To make matters more interesting, the Suns reached 173 points without converting a single 3-point field goal. The total tally is also tied with the Boston Celtics for the most points in a game that didn't go to overtime.

Boston Celtics – 173

Speaking of the Celtics, like the Suns, they also didn't need an overtime period to reach 173 points. Thanks to Tommy Heinsohn's 43 points and 11 rebounds, the Celtics cruised to an easy victory over the Minneapolis Lakers in 1959 in a preview of the NBA Finals, which unsurprisingly the Celtics swept.

Heinsohm also got help from Bob Cousy's monster 31-point and 28-assist double-double along with efficient nights from Bill Sharman, Frank Ramsey and Gene Conley. Cousy's 28 assists were an NBA record for nearly 20 years. The Lakers lost despite making 45 of 48 free-throw attempts.

Los Angeles Clippers – 175

The Los Angeles Clippers got big games from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who had 44 and 34, respectively. But in a game that needed a pair of extra periods, the Clippers found a way to lose to the Kings in the high-scoring affair.

It's crazy to think that the All-Star duo also got some offensive help from Nicholas Batum, Russell Westbrook, and Norman Powell. They also made eight 3-point shots and three free-throw makes more than the Kings while also shooting the ball better overall.

Sacramento Kings – 176

Speaking of the Clippers, the team just couldn't hold off the Sacramento Kings squad that was spearheaded by De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Both players had 40-point nights, scoring 42 and 45 points, respectively. Domantas Sabonis also had a solid 20-10 night. Thanks to their scoring, the Kings managed to make just enough field goals to escape the Clippers' big night.

Denver Nuggets – 184

One would think that scoring as many as 184 points in a game would be enough to get the win. However, that wasn't the case for the Denver Nuggets. In a game that needed three overtime periods, the Nuggets failed to take care of business, despite nearly a 50-point triple-double from Kiki Vandeweghe and a 47-12 double-double from Alex English in the game in 1983.

Detroit Pistons – 186

Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons needed the highest scoring tally in NBA history to secure a win over a feisty Nuggets squad. John Long poured in 41 points, while Kelly Tripucka scored 35 points in 39 minutes.

Thomas led the way with 47 points to go along with 17 dimes to clinch the victory. The Pistons managed to score more field goals to make up for their free-throw disparity by also taking advantage of the Nuggets' 24 turnovers.